Dolly Parton’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Kenny Rogers Joins Condolences From Country Stars

Many nation artists, together with Dolly Parton, shared emotional tributes to Kenny Rogers following the information of the nation music legend’s dying late Friday night time.

Parton mentioned she was anticipating to get up and see updates about coronavirus, however couldn’t imagine it when she discovered about Rogers’ dying. His “Islands within the Stream” duet associate posted a tearful tribute on Twitter Saturday morning.

“Everyone knows that Kenny is in a greater place than we’re at this time, however I’m positive he’s going to be speaking to God someday at this time. He’s going to be asking Him to unfold some mild on the darkness that’s happening right here. I beloved Kenny with all my coronary heart. My coronary heart is damaged, a giant outdated chunk of it has gone with him at this time,” she mentioned, holding a photograph of her and Rogers.

You by no means know the way a lot you’re keen on any individual till they’re gone. I’ve had so many fantastic years and fantastic occasions with my buddy Kenny, however above all of the music and the success I beloved him as a beautiful man and a real buddy. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

Different celebrities, like nation singer and “The Voice” host Blake Shelton, additionally remembered the musician in posts on Twitter.

“I can’t specific the affect Kenny Rogers the artist and the person had one me. He was all the time very variety and enjoyable to be round,” he wrote.

I can’t specific on twitter the affect Kenny Rogers the artist and the person had on me. He was all the time very variety and enjoyable to be round. Relaxation In Peace Gambler… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020

Kenny, Go relaxation excessive on that mountain. Please inform mama and daddy hello for me. Thanks on your friendship and your love. We’re going to miss you however we’re so joyful you’re singing with the Angels in heaven. Can’t wait to see you once more one in all today. Relaxation in peace my buddy. pic.twitter.com/hCNtBayZ8i — Reba (@reba) March 21, 2020

Some artists shared movies of Rogers’ performances from his lengthy carerr or posted musical tributes of a few of his hottest songs as properly.

Right now nation music misplaced a legend. I had the glory of singing with @_KennyRogers on the 2013 CMA’s. Simply watch everyone singing alongside within the viewers. What pleasure he introduced to the world. pic.twitter.com/J9lFOsbVfy — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) March 21, 2020

Many actors and artists exterior of the nation music neighborhood additionally fondly remembered Rogers.

I used to be on an episode of Reno 911! the place I performed a crazed stalker who shoots Kenny Rogers. The forged beloved him, he instructed nice tales, and was a pleasure to be round. And “The Gambler” is a very nice tune. #RIPKennyRogers — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 21, 2020

Oh man Kenny Rogers simply died. RIP Gambler. Thanks for all the nice music. 😌 — Larry The Cable Man (@GitRDoneLarry) March 21, 2020

Farewell to the proficient, complicated @_KennyRogers and his music. From Lucille to Reuben James to the beloved The Gambler, his voice lifts spirits, wry wit brings smiles and lyrical storytelling evokes a stunning sorrow. Thanks from all who’ve had the privilege to hear. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 21, 2020

Thanks #KennyRogers Thanks for sitting down subsequent to a 19 year-old me on the piano and listening to the tune I’d written for you. Thanks for recording it and others we wrote collectively. Thanks for the years of recommendation and encouragement and laughs. I’ll miss you, pal. pic.twitter.com/F2RrQvnc3H — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 21, 2020

I’m actually unhappy to hear about Kenny Rogers passing. Kenny had a beautiful voice and so many nice songs. He will likely be missed, however we’ll all the time have his music. Love & Mercy to Kenny’s household. – Brian — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 21, 2020

RIP Kenny Rogers. Labored with him a few occasions and appreciated him lots. As jovial and pleasant as you’d think about. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 21, 2020

Kenny Rogers & the Rogers household, of which there are various, took me on a tenting journey, all of us on horseback once I was 13. We instructed tales, shot weapons. That man was nation to the bone. He will likely be missed. #RIPKennyRogers — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) March 21, 2020