Dolly Parton’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Kenny Rogers Joins Condolences From Country Stars

Many nation artists, together with Dolly Parton, shared emotional tributes to Kenny Rogers following the information of the nation music legend’s dying late Friday night time.
Parton mentioned she was anticipating to get up and see updates about coronavirus, however couldn’t imagine it when she discovered about Rogers’ dying. His “Islands within the Stream” duet associate posted a tearful tribute on Twitter Saturday morning.
“Everyone knows that Kenny is in a greater place than we’re at this time, however I’m positive he’s going to be speaking to God someday at this time. He’s going to be asking Him to unfold some mild on the darkness that’s happening right here. I beloved Kenny with all my coronary heart. My coronary heart is damaged, a giant outdated chunk of it has gone with him at this time,” she mentioned, holding a photograph of her and Rogers.
Different celebrities, like nation singer and “The Voice” host Blake Shelton, additionally remembered the musician in posts on Twitter.
“I can’t specific the affect Kenny Rogers the artist and the person had one me. He was all the time very variety and enjoyable to be round,” he wrote.
Some artists shared movies of Rogers’ performances from his lengthy carerr or posted musical tributes of a few of his hottest songs as properly.
Many actors and artists exterior of the nation music neighborhood additionally fondly remembered Rogers.
