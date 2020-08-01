Dolph Lundgren Shared The Best Arnold Schwarzenegger Story On The Terminator Star’s Birthday

View this publish on Instagram

Glad Birthday to the Massive Man! ???????? I’ve recognized Arnold since earlier than I used to be within the movie enterprise. Met him on the set of Conan The Destroyer in 1983, after I was nonetheless a fighter and engineering scholar. Subsequent time we met, I used to be coaching for Rocky IV, making an attempt to get some sleep whereas my girlfriend Grace Jones was having the same old occasion at my home. There was a knock on my door at midnight and after I yelled:’Who the hell is it?’ The response got here: ‘It’s your coach! I’m right here to examine your abs!’ Once I opened the door, There he was – a giant smile on his face, smoking a fats Cuban cigar.