Dolphin Entertainment Acquires B/HI, Firm Will Operate as 42West Unit

Entertainment advertising and marketing and manufacturing firm Dolphin Entertainment is buying boutique gaming and e-sports PR agency B/HI, previously recognized as Bender/Helper Influence.

Below the phrases of the deal, B/HI will function as a division of public relations company and Dolphin subsidiary 42West, with B/HI founder Dean Bender and Shawna Lynch main the unit as co-presidents. B/HI, based by Bender in 1986, focuses on company and product communications throughout gaming, e-sports, leisure programming and client merchandise teams.

“The acquisition of B/HI offers an incredible gateway into the final remaining giant vertical of leisure for our Tremendous Group – video gaming and esports,” stated Dolphin CEO Invoice O’Dowd. “Video avid gamers are celebrities in their very own proper, and among the many hottest social media influencers on the planet. We consider the alternatives to cross-sell providers with B/HI can be quite a few, as would be the prospects to create authentic content material and stay occasions. Dean and Shawna are seasoned, well-respected leisure PR professionals who share our collaborative tradition, and we couldn’t be extra excited that they and the employees at B/HI have joined the Dolphin household.”

The company has places of work in Los Angeles and New York, and along with e-sports organizations such as Immortals, Tremendous League Gaming and Workforce Liquid, B/HI has represented a variety of firms, together with Amazon Studios, Boat Rocker Media, CBS House Entertainment, DC Comics, HBO House Entertainment, Funko, Rovio Entertainment, Nexon, Common Photos House Entertainment and Warner Bros. Shopper Merchandise.

“It grew to become instantly obvious to Shawna and me that by becoming a member of the Dolphin Entertainment Tremendous Group of PR and advertising and marketing corporations that we are able to actually maximize our present consumer relationships as nicely as present a wealth of uniquely-curated providers to potential purchasers,” stated Bender. “We’ve all the time been conscious of how dominant 42West is within the leisure sector of public relations. It’s an honor to affix Amanda and her group to have the ability to complement and diversify the consumer roster.”

The multi-billion greenback gaming trade has grown steadily worldwide. A NewZoo report from December estimates that the market will generate $189.3 billion in world income in 2021 throughout 2.8 billion avid gamers, with annual cloud gaming income surpassing the $1 billion mark for the primary time. And Insider Intelligence tasks a 9% compound annual progress price in e-sports viewership between 2019 and 2023, finally reaching 646 million.

Along with 42West, The Door and Shore Fireplace Media are additionally subsidiaries of the publicly traded Dolphin Entertainment.

“Dean and Shawna have constructed a enterprise with imaginative and prescient and relevance that would not be extra at dwelling at 42West,” stated 42West CEO Amanda Lundberg. “I’m thrilled they’ve chosen to carry B/HI’s precious experience in gaming, e-sports and client merchandise to 42West. This newest addition to the Dolphin collective of companies won’t solely profit present and new purchasers however be a key step in our creation of property.”