Dombivli Gang Rape Case: Out of 33 accused in gang rape of 15-year-old lady, 28 arrested up to now

Mumbai: Thane Police’s Particular Investigation Staff (SIT) has arrested two extra other folks from Navi Mumbai within the gang rape case of a 15-year-old lady. With this, the choice of other folks arrested in reference to the case has larger to twenty-eight, whilst two of those minors have additionally been taken into custody. On this method up to now 28 accused were arrested within the gangrape case. An respectable gave this knowledge on Friday. Thus far, the names of 33 accused have come to the fore on this case. The police officer stated that the principle accused within the case has already been arrested.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra: FIR registered towards the one who married the 3rd particular person hiding the topic of the primary two marriages

28 out of 33 known accused arrested up to now, of which 2 people are minors. Sufferer’s situation is strong. She knew the accused via social media. No political connection discovered within the case as of now: Thane ACP and SIT head Sonali Dhole on Dombivli gang rape case %.twitter.com/RzqWc2qT5h – ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Additionally Learn – Mumbai: Alleged sexual harassment of employee in chief’s place of work, Shiv Sena chief asked- the place are BJP leaders now

Lady gang-raped, raped a number of instances in 8 months

The woman used to be allegedly gang-raped a number of instances in 8 months in Thane district. Those alleged incidents happened between January 29 and September 22 this yr at other puts together with Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale. Police stated that the sufferer has given the names of 33 accused. Allow us to let you know that this main incident of gang-rape of a minor has took place at a time when a lady used to be brutally raped and murdered in Sakinaka space of ​​Mumbai just lately. And then the Governor of Maharashtra wrote a letter to Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to speak about the security of girls within the particular consultation of the state meeting. Additionally Learn – Crime Information: Gangrape for 3 days after taking girl hostage from Rajasthan to Patna, 2 accused arrested

26 arrested up to now, two minors additionally in custody

The police officer stated, “Police have arrested two extra other folks on this case. Each had been stuck from Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening. Thus far 28 other folks were arrested, through which two minors were taken into custody. The hunt is on for the remainder of the accused.” The police officer stated that the principle accused within the case has already been arrested.

Thus far 33 accused are coming ahead within the investigation. Additional investigation is underway: ACP Sonali Dhule at the alleged gangrape case in Dombivli https://t.co/Rnvby3G18h – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) September 24, 2021

Case registered underneath those sections

At the grievance of the lady, the Manpada police in Dombivli has arrested a woman underneath IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang rape), 376 (3) (as much as the age of 16 years). A case has been registered underneath sections of the Rape) and Coverage of Kid Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. A senior respectable stated on Thursday that at the grievance of the lady, the Manpada police in Dombivli, Kalyan, has registered a case underneath phase 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang rape), 376 of the Indian Penal Code. A case used to be registered on Wednesday towards 33 accused underneath sections of (3) (rape of a woman underneath 16 years of age) and Coverage of Kids from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Lady’s boyfriend saved blackmailing her by way of creating a video of rape

Further Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Dattatreya Karale stated on Thursday that those crimes had been dedicated between January 29 and September 22 this yr. He advised, “It began when the lady’s boyfriend raped her in January and made a video of the incident. He began blackmailing her over the video. Later her buddies and co-workers raped her no less than 4 to 5 instances at other puts together with Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale.

Until the day gone by, 24 accused had been taken in remand after being produced in courtroom.

The day before today, the Further Commissioner of Police had knowledgeable {that a} Particular Investigation Staff has been constituted underneath the management of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sonali Dhole to analyze the topic. Karale had advised on Thursday, “The sufferer has given the names of 33 other folks. 24 of them were arrested and two minors have additionally been apprehended on this connection. The situation of the lady is claimed to be strong.” He stated that the quest is on for the opposite accused concerned within the crime. Every other police respectable stated the arrested individuals had been produced in a courtroom on Thursday and remanded to police custody until September 29.

BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis – surroundings of concern within the state

Talking to newshounds in Nagpur, BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the Maharashtra govt make particular efforts to prevent such crimes. The previous leader minister stated, “There’s an environment of concern within the state. The rise within the choice of such incidents is being concerned.” Fadnavis stated, “Such an incident is going on in Dombivli, which is referred to as a calm agreement, which could be very surprising. We call for that the federal government intrude right away.”

In the similar month, a lady died after being brutally raped in Sakinaka space of ​​Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena-led state govt got here underneath heavy complaint after a 34-year-old girl used to be brutally raped and murdered in Mumbai’s Sakinaka space previous this month. One particular person has been arrested within the case. Every other BJP chief Sudhir Mungantiwar stated the Dombivli incident would possibly urged the state govt to carry a distinct consultation of the meeting. He stated that the culprits in such circumstances will have to be given strict punishment.

Politics heats up after Governor writes letter for particular consultation

Thackeray on Monday hit again after Governor BS Koshyari wrote a letter for the particular consultation, pronouncing the governor will have to request the Heart to convene a consultation of Parliament to speak about the problem. Then again, Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe stated that the incident will have to no longer be politicised. He stated the sufferer will have to be rescued, endorsed and rehabilitated. NCP chief Vidya Chavan visited Manpada police station all over the day. “If the culprits are passed over to us, we can get them paraded in public,” he advised newshounds.