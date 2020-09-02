Domestic Flights allowed with 60% passenger capacity, international flights still awaited

new Delhi: The government on Wednesday gave additional permission to Indian carriers to allow domestic flights to operate with 60 percent capacity as compared to the pre-Kovid-19 level. An official order was issued in this regard. Also Read – 75% candidates could not give JEE exam in Bengal due to corona: Mamta

Earlier, on 26 June, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had allowed airlines to operate flights with a maximum capacity of 45 per cent before Kovid-19.

Due to the lockdown imposed on March 25 in the country, airlines were banned. Later on 25 May domestic flights were launched with a capacity of 33 percent. However, regular international flights are still banned in the country.

The Ministry revised the order of 26 June allowing it to operate flights with 60 percent capacity instead of 45 percent capacity.

Since resuming domestic flights in the country from May 25, they are flying with an average of 50 to 60 percent capacity.