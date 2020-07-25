Domestic Flights Fare News Update: Government has given good news to domestic air travelers, this big thing about the fare

new Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday that there will be no change in the upper and lower limits fixed for domestic air fares in the country till November 24. The ministry had set this limit on 21 May, which was effective till 24 August. “According to the current situation arising out of Kovid-19, the Central Government .. directs that the order shall remain in effect till 11.59 pm on November 24, 2020 or until further orders,” the ministry says. Also Read – Air ticket for Srinagar route is expensive, Ministry of Aviation asked airlines to keep the fare under control

Domestic airline passenger service has been restored since May 25 after being shut down for nearly two months due to Corona virus infection. The aviation regulator DGCA had on May 21 fixed seven categories of airfares with upper and lower limits. There is also a category of flights that takes less than 40 minutes. The lower and upper limits for the first category are two thousand and six thousand rupees respectively. Also Read – Situation worsens, Air India pilots threaten to stop flights

Let us know that in June itself, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the capping of fares on the domestic route. During that time, this capping was for 24 August, which has been extended for 3 months now.

Let us tell you that the minimum fare for a flight less than 40 minutes was fixed at Rs 2,000 and the maximum fare was Rs 6,000. The limit for 40 to 60 minutes was Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500 respectively. The minimum fare for a 60 to 90 minute flight has been fixed at Rs 3,000 and the maximum fare is Rs 9,000. Similarly for 90 to 120 minutes this limit is Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000. For flights of 120 minutes to 150 minutes, the fare has been fixed between Rs 4,500 to Rs 13,000. For a flight of 150 minutes to 180 minutes, the fare has been kept at a minimum of Rs 5,500 and a maximum of Rs 15,570.