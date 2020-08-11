Domestic Flights in Lockdown: Stop flights coming to Kolkata from these 6 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, know when flights will start

Domestic Flight News in Unlock4.0: Corona havoc continues in the country, thousands of corona cases are coming out every day. Due to which the atmosphere of fear is continuing everywhere in the country. In such a situation, people are still afraid to go out for work. There have been more than 53 thousand cases of corona virus in the last 23 hours in the country. At the same time, 871 people died due to this epidemic. Meanwhile, to save the state from the epidemic, the Mamta Banerjee government of West Bengal has taken an important decision. The West Bengal government has issued new rules regarding flights coming from states affected by the corona virus. Also Read – Lockdown in WB: Total lockdown in Bengal, Police used force, will be fined for not following rules

According to these rules, the ban on flights coming from the major cities in which corona outbreak is highest has been extended till 31 August. As per the order issued by the West Bengal government, flights coming from areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Nagpur are not allowed to land in West Bengal. That is, people from these areas will still not be able to come to West Bengal.

The Bengal government has taken this decision due to the growing corona virus crisis. Explain that the state government had issued an order to stop flights coming from Corona virus affected areas to West Bengal in July. Which has now been extended till 31 August.

That is, other areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, which are vulnerable to Corona. People waiting to go to West Bengal from here may have to wait for a longer time. So far, 98,459 corona virus cases have been reported in the state, out of which 2,100 people have died and 70,328 patients have recovered from it.