Dominic Fike Kicks Off Fortnite Party Royale Spotlight Concert Series

Epic Video games is making reside music performances a daily a part of “Fortnite.” However due to its present authorized struggle with Apple, the concert events on the sport’s Party Royale island won’t be out there on iOS or Mac gadgets.

The brand new “Fortnite” Spotlight live performance collection will kick off with singer-rapper-songwriter Dominic Fike, who will carry out songs from his LP debut, “What Might Probably Go Fallacious,” together with “Hen Tenders.” Fike’s efficiency can be broadcast reside in-game from the Party Royale Spotlight sound stage in Los Angeles, on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. ET (with repeat airings at 11 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. ET).

Epic has lined up two different artists (but to be introduced) for reveals on Sept. 19 and 26 in “Fortnite’s” Party Royale house, and the plan is to make the concert events an ongoing attraction, mentioned Nate Nanzer, Epic Video games head of worldwide partnerships.

“Given the state of the world, artists are having bother connecting with followers,” Nanzer mentioned. “We’re creating this platform to work with artists — huge artists and up-and-coming artists.” He added that the “Fortnite” Spotlight concert events can be produced from a studio in Glendale, Calif., with the power sooner or later for artists to leverage Epic’s Unreal Engine to weave in augmented-reality results. “This isn’t a bed room present,” Nanzer mentioned. “It’s not a DJ from their front room.”

The Spotlight concert events can be free to entry for any “Fortnite” participant and Epic doesn’t plan to promote advertisements or sponsorships for them. “That is about bringing pleasure to our gamers,” Nanzer mentioned. “We would like everybody to have the ability to watch it. There’s no paywall in any respect.”

Nonetheless — for now — “Fortnite” gamers won’t be able to stream the digital concert events on Apple’s iPhone, iPad or Mac. An Epic rep confirmed that the Spotlight occasions received’t be accessible in older variations of “Fortnite” for Apple platforms.

Final month, Apple kicked “Fortnite” (and different Epic titles) off the App Retailer, after the video games firm refused to vary its 20% low cost for “Fortnite” gamers who bought in-app recreation foreign money instantly, bypassing Apple’s cost system. Epic sued Apple and Google on Aug. 13, alleging they interact in anticompetitive conduct by imposing “illegal” restrictions to monopolize their app platforms and demand 30% of income from app purchases. It’s in search of a reversal of Apple’s ban of “Fortnite” on the App Retailer.

“Fortnite” has greater than 350 million registered customers. In keeping with Epic, about 116 million of the sport’s gamers are on iOS — and it mentioned “Fortnite” every day lively customers on iOS have dropped by greater than 60% for the reason that recreation’s elimination from the App Retailer.

The newest “Fortnite” replace is accessible for Android by way of the Epic Video games app for Android or the Samsung Galaxy Retailer, in addition to on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Change, and PCs.

The launch of the live performance collection in “Fortnite” is the newest transfer by Epic in its evolving technique to construct the Party Royale no-combat social house into an leisure vacation spot. The sport has featured digital concert events from artists together with Travis Scott (who broke reside attendance data) in addition to Marshmello, Deadmau5, Diplo and Japanese singer/songwriter Kenshi Yonezu. Party Royale additionally featured worldwide screenings of a number of Christopher Nolan movies, together with “Inception” within the U.S., earlier this summer season.

Epic will shoot the “Fortnite” Spotlight concert events within the Glendale studio with artists acting on a 24-by-24-foot stage. For now there can be no in-studio viewers, and Epic is adopting a number of COVID security protocols, together with offering a separate entrance for expertise, fast on-site testing and robocams within the studio.

Epic desires music artists to think about gigging in “Fortnite” as they might showing on late-night TV reveals reminiscent of “Saturday Night time Dwell,” mentioned Nanzer.

“The true profit to artists… is that they see significant lifts in listening” after they carry out within the recreation, he mentioned. Nanzer added that Epic is compensating artists for his or her appearances: “We don’t count on folks to work without cost.”