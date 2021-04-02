Dominic Goodman To Guest Star On ‘Younger Rock’ (TV News Roundup)

Dominic Goodman will visitor star on the subsequent episode of “Younger Rock,” which can air on April 6, Selection has discovered solely.

Goodman, who beforehand appeared on FX’s “Higher Issues,” will star as Hopkins within the seventh episode of the collection titled “Johnson & Hopkins.”

When Dwayne Johnson (Uli Latukefu) will get an on-campus job working for the College of Miami Telephone Providers Division, he’s partnered together with his new work companion, Hopkins, a veteran of the job “for nearly a yr.” They begin off at odds, Hopkins having no real interest in babysitting a “rookie,” however they quickly discover frequent floor of their love of motion motion pictures. In the meantime, Lia (Ana Tuisila) returns to america after being deported to Samoa, the place she was homeless.

The collection comes from the actual Dwayne Johnson’s firm Seven Bucks, Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. They government produce alongside Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras of Khan’s Fierce Child Productions.

Additionally in as we speak’s TV information roundup, ABC introduced that the ultimate episode of “The Goldbergs” with George Segal, who performed Albert “Pops” Solomon, will air on April 7 at 8 p.m. The episode, titled “Couple Off,” will probably be adopted by a 45-second tribute to Segal. Segal died final month from issues throughout surgical procedure. He was 87. Written by Annie Mebane and directed by Lea Thompson, “Couple Off” will observe Barry and Joanne crashing Erica Geoff’s peaceable weekend tenting journey, they find yourself in a contest to see who’s the higher couple, inflicting some surprising shifts in relationships. After studying that Brea thinks Adam has a straightforward, privileged life, Adam seeks to show her unsuitable by getting a job however rapidly learns she is perhaps proper. Sadie Stanley, Kenny Ridwan, Beth Triffon, Zach Callison and Zane Emory will visitor star. The collection was created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, who function government producers alongside Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda. The collection is from Sony Photos Tv and ABC Studios. Watch a preview beneath.

Nickelodeon’s “Nick News” tapped Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses (NIAID) and the nation’s main skilled on infectious illnesses, for a collection of 4 “Nick News Breaks” starting on April 3. Dr. Fauci will reply actual questions from actual children concerning the coronavirus pandemic on these specials that may air all through the weekend on Nick, TeenNick and Nicktoons. Moreover, Nickelodeon will publish the clips on their social media platforms. “Nick News Breaks” is an ongoing collection of reports updates that cowl the largest information gadgets of the day which can be most essential to children. Premiering earlier this yr, the present has coated essential subjects such because the Capitol riot, NASA touchdown on Mars, the impeachment of President Donald Trump, peaceable transition of energy and COVID-19 vaccines.