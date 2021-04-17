Dominic Purcell Says He’s ‘Walking Away’ From ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

On Friday night, Dominic Purcell posted on Instagram that he is “walking away” from “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

“Deal isn’t done,” he wrote. “I have no interest. What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. Im walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character— not an actor in the world could have done better.”

Purcell plays Mick Rory/ Heatwave on the show, which is heading into its sixth season. In the post, he also called upon castmates Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/ Black Canary, and Nick Zano, who plays Nate Heywood/Steel, to “look after the kids coming through.”

In part of the caption that has now been deleted, Purcell wrote, “The studio does not care. The actors work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am.”

The end of Purcell’s post now reads: “Big thanks to the cast and crew and all the awesome relationships I’ve made over the years. Thank you all. Dom.”

Purcell’s post comes ahead of the May 2 premiere of “Legends of Tomorrow” Season 6, in addition to the show’s February renewal for a seventh season. A few days after the renewal, Purcell also said in an Instagram post that he would be leaving at the end of Season 7, when his contract is up, and had no intention of leaving the show before then. The post has since been deleted, and it is unclear when exactly the world will see the last of Heatwave.

The CW and Warner Bros. had no comment on the matter when reached by Variety. Representatives for Purcell did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Part of the Arrowverse, “Legends of Tomorrow” features a time-traveling ragtag team of heroes and villains who come together to save the world. Emotionally and functionally, Purcell’s Mick Rory is hot-headed. It is unclear how and when his character would exit the show, given Season 6 has yet to debut.

Ellise Shafer contributed to this report.