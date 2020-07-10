Dominion’ Resumes, Studio Denies Production Halt – Variety

Common Photos’ “Jurassic World: Dominion” has resumed capturing this week within the U.Okay. with the studio denying a press report of a manufacturing halt on account of optimistic COVID-19 checks among the many crew.

“Any experiences indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted manufacturing are categorically unfaithful,” stated a Common spokesperson. “The manufacturing is in its fifth day of capturing immediately, and we’re thrilled to be again in entrance of the digital camera on this unbelievable venture.”

A number of U.Okay. shops reported Friday that a couple of crew member had examined optimistic after manufacturing resumed on July 6 on the U.Okay.’s Pinewood Studios. Pre-production on the big-budget sequel was halted in March because the coronavirus swept throughout the globe.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” was 4 weeks into its 20-week manufacturing when filming ceased. Variety reported in mid-June that Common was implementing new security procedures to maintain the set at Pinewood Studios free from COVID-19. The prices of those measures, which embody temperature checks to coronavirus testing to further cleanings, will run within the $5 million vary, based on insiders.

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth movie within the 27-year-old franchise, stars Chris Pratt reprising his function at dinosaur wrangler Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing together with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, and BD Wong. Colin Trevorrow, who oversaw “Jurassic World” and its 2018 sequel “Fallen Kingdom,” returns as director.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is scheduled to open in lower than a yr on June 11, 2021.