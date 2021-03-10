Dominique Fishback Joins Samuel L. Jackson Apple Series

Dominique Fishback has signed on to co-star with Samuel L. Jackson within the Apple drama collection “The Final Days of Ptolemy Gray,” Selection has discovered.

As well as, Ramin Bahrani has come onboard to direct and govt produce the restricted collection, which relies on the novel of the identical title by Walter Mosley.

Jackson stars as Gray, a 91 12 months previous man forgotten by his household, by his pals, by even himself. Getting ready to sinking even deeper right into a lonely dementia, Gray experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the super alternative to briefly regain his reminiscences, and makes use of this valuable and fleeting lucidity to unravel his nephew’s dying and are available to phrases along with his previous.

Fishback will star as Robyn, a buddy of the household who helps Ptolemy. The casting comes on the heels of Fishback choosing up a BAFTA Award nomination for her position within the critically-acclaimed movie “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which is concerning the efforts of the FBI to undermine Black Panther chief Fred Hampton in Nineteen Sixties Chicago. Fishback can be recognized for her position within the HBO reveals “The Deuce” and “Present Me a Hero,” in addition to the Netflix movie “Challenge Energy.”

She is repped by WME, Administration 360, Narrative, and Schreck Rose.

Bahrani most just lately directed, wrote, and produced the movie “The White Tiger,” for which he acquired a BAFTA nomination for finest tailored screenplay. His different credit embody “99 Properties” and “The Chop Store.” He was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 as a part of the manufacturing crew behind the HBO movie model of “Fahrenheit 451,” which he additionally directed.

He’s repped by WME, Brillstein Leisure Companions, 42West.

Mosley will write the variation of “The Final Days of Ptolemy Gray” along with govt producing. Jackson may even govt produce together with Bahrani, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, David Levine and Eli Selden of Nameless Content material, and Diane Houslin. Apple Studios will produce.