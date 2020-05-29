Don Cheadle Is Having The Best Time Messing With Sonic Star Ben Schwartz

Humorous man Ben Schwartz has been using excessive just lately with the success of Sonic the Hedgehog. He performed the titular character and now it seems like he’ll be returning because the blue pace demon, because it was just lately confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is occurring over at Paramount Photos. Which is nice information for Ben Schwartz, who fought laborious to play the position, saying it was an extended course of and that he actually needed it.