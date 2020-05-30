Don Cheadle, Seth Rogen and More Donate to Minnesota Freedom Fund – Variety

Following the dying of George Floyd, many celebrities have come collectively to increase cash for the Minnesota Freedom Fund and match donations made by others.

Floyd died on Might 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer stored his knee on his neck for a number of minutes, regardless of Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe a number of occasions. The officer was arrested and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter just a few days later. Three different cops who have been seen within the extensively unfold video have been fired in connection to the incident.

All throughout social media, folks have began making donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a company that gives funds to protestors who’ve been arrested and want to publish bail.

After President Trump tweeted about it being “MAGA Evening” on the White Home after protestors gathered outdoors on Friday, Chrissy Teigen introduced she would donate $100,000 to bail folks out. She later upped her dedication to $200,000.

“In celebration of regardless of the f— maga night time is, I’m dedicated to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors throughout the nation,” she wrote.

Associated Tales

In celebration of regardless of the fuck maga night time is, I’m dedicated to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors throughout the nation. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Might 30, 2020

The Safdie Brothers and Seth Rogen additionally began a sequence of donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, prompting Steve Carell, Ben Schwartz and Don Cheadle to match their contributions.

(After which rather more) — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) Might 30, 2020

Musicians like Harry Types, Kehlani, Lil Nas X, Noname and Kali Uchis additionally made donations and unfold the phrase about Floyd’s dying.

I’m donating to assist publish bail for arrested organizers.

Look inwards, educate your self and others.

LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. — Harry Types. (@Harry_Styles) Might 30, 2020

Different celebrities which have donated embrace Jameela Jamil, Nick Kroll, Abbi Jacobson and many extra.