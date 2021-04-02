Don Farmer Lifeless: Early CNN Anchor was 82

Don Farmer, a TV information veteran who was considered one of CNN’s authentic anchors, died Wednesday in Naples, Fla., after battling a uncommon neurological illness generally known as PSP.

Farmer and his spouse, fellow broadcast journalist Chris Curle, had been among the many first anchors employed in 1980 when Ted Turner launched CNN. Amongst Farmer’s early assignments was per week of stay protection from Cuba that included an interview with then chief Fidel Castro.

Farmer received his begin in TV at NBC Information and moved to ABC Information in 1965. He lined the Civil Rights motion and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and logged an interview with all 4 Beatles on the peak of Beatlemania.

Farmer grew up within the St. Louis space and earned a journalism diploma from the College of Missouri at Columbia. He was engaged on a grasp’s diploma when he was supplied a job in NBC Information’ election unit.

Farmer met Curle within the newsroom of ABC’s Houston O&O, the place she was a reporter and he was the community correspondent on task.

After the 2 married, Farmer was despatched abroad by ABC Information for stints in London and Germany. He ultimately returned to Washington, D.C. to cowl Congress.

Early on at CNN, Farmer and Curle hosted the two-hour each day program “Take Two.” CNN was a startup enterprise when cable TV was additionally within the early phases. CNN confronted inconceivable odds to in making an attempt to compete in opposition to the established competitors on the Huge Three networks.

“My admiration for Don’s journalistic expertise and integrity elevated daily,” wrote producer David Guibault, an ABC Information colleague of Farmer’s who went on to be senior producer of “Take Two.” “Don was a beautiful author and a masterful interviewer. I’m very happy with the work we did collectively underneath very difficult circumstances with very meager sources.”

In 1987, Farmer and Curle shifted from CNN to anchor posts at WSB-TV Atlanta. Farmer continued to report from far-flung areas. He lined the beginning of the Gulf Battle, the autumn of the Berlin Wall and unrest in Central America. Justin Farmer, the couple’s son, is now a WSB-TV information anchor.

“Being the son of Don Farmer was fascinating, incessantly enlightening and superior,” Justin Farmer wrote on Fb. “I vividly bear in mind being fairly younger and having him clarify to me such matters as Watergate, America’s bicentennial, the hostage scenario in Iran, amongst others.”

Farmer and Curle retired to Florida in 1997. The 2 labored as native newspaper columnists and radio hosts. Additionally they co-wrote two novels set in opposition to the backdrop of the information enterprise, “Deadly Ambition” and “Lethal Information.”

Along with his spouse of 49 years and son, Farmer’s survivors embrace a daughter, 5 grandchildren and a sister.

The household requests that donations be made to Avow Hospice of Naples or CurePSP.