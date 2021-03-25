Don Heffington Useless: Drummer for Lone Justice, L.A. Roots-Rock Was 70

Don Heffington, who grew to become most seen as a member of Lone Justice within the Eighties earlier than occurring to play on lots of of recordings by the main lights of roots-rock, died Tuesday evening at age 70. He was reported to have been hospitalized lately with leukemia.

“Tears throughout L.A. at present,” mentioned actor-singer Ronee Blakley, who had enlisted Heffington and one among his most frequent cohorts, Dave Alvin, to play on her most up-to-date album.

Earlier than being enlisted because the second drummer for Lone Justice — early sufficient of their profession that Maria McKee nonetheless refers to him as an “authentic member” — Heffington had been in Emmylou Harris’ Scorching Band and appeared on albums together with 1979’s “Blue Kentucky Lady” and 1983’s “White Sneakers.” He joined Lone Justice for that band’s debut album on Geffen earlier than the lineup splintered, then appeared on subsequent solo or offshoot tasks by the opposite different three core members, McKee, Marvin Etzioni and Ryan Hedgecock.

His listing of credit contains Bob Dylan’s “Empire Burlesque” and Knocked Out Loaded,” Sam Phillips’ “Martinis & Bikinis” and “Omnipop,” the Wallflowers’ “Bringing Down the Horse,” Adam Sandler’s “What’s Your Title” and “Stan and Judy’s Child,” Dwight Yoakam’s “Inhabitants Me,” and most of Alvin’s solo albums from “Ashgrove” ahead. He additionally appeared on tasks by the Watkins Household Hour, Buddy Miller, Jackson Browne, Peter Case, Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer, Courtroom Yard Hounds, Kathleen Edwards, Joe Cocker, Over the Rhine, Tift Merritt, Neal Casal, Victoria Williams and dozens of different artists.

Lots of his collaborators from the final 5 many years paid tribute Wednesday afternoon in conversations with Selection.

“Like Ringo, he didn’t play drums, he performed songs,” mentioned Etzioni. “Any songwriter who performed with Don is aware of that.”

Mentioned his fellow Lone Justice member Hedgecock, “I used to be speaking to Marvin this morning and we had been reminiscing about when Don joined LJ in ’83. I keep in mind the sensation that the drummers I had performed with earlier than had been, at instances, like flimsy picket homes. When Don sat down behind the drums, there was now a brick wall there that I may lean in opposition to. Again then I had performed with just a few drummers earlier than, however Don was the primary musician that performed drums I had encountered. He take heed to every thing: the lyrics, the singer, the opposite devices and performed extra like a painter, including his colours to the music the place wanted. And all the time like a swinging human metronome. Again then, we known as him ‘the King of Swing.’ He grew to become one among my guiding lights of stable musicianship and stellar musical tastes.”

Don Heffington, photographed by his daughter, Laura

Laura Heffington

“Don Heffington was a musician’s musician,” mentioned Blakley. “He performed with all people for 50 years and extra, but was youthful and robust in his method to taking part in; I first met him after we had been on tour with Hoyt Axton in ’73 and final labored with him on my new single ‘Hurricane’… He was a no-nonsense, straight-talking man, tall, lean, and good-looking, with a mane of hair which had simply turned silver. Each musician is aware of his title, and already I’ve heard from Syd Straw, David Mansfield, and Dave (Alvin). Don died after a really brief sickness, leaving us all gasping for air, robbed of his stature and friendship — and his nice expertise.”

Alvin weighed in on Fb. “To say Don was an ideal drummer/musician simply doesn’t lower it,” he mentioned. “I’ve recognized Don for 40 years and he was all the time (and I stress all the time) an inspiration to me. Don was all the time the best man within the room. He had been a teenage jazz prodigy who noticed John Coltrane taking part in on West Adams in addition to hanging out on the Ash Grove soaking within the blues. A number of years later, Don labored as the home drummer at Artwork Laboe’s Oldies However Goodies membership on Sundown, backing up each doo-wop group, one-hit marvel and rock ‘n’ roll legend that stepped on its stage. Someplace alongside the road he additionally grew to become a rock-solid nation drummer that might swing a rustic shuffle with the perfect Nashville needed to supply…

“However Don was additionally a songwriter/poet who wrote superb, quirky songs that defy straightforward descriptions,” Alvin added. “He was all the time pushing forward artistically/philosophically, whether or not it was producing albums or looking out for the appropriate rhythms and all the time reaching for one thing that nobody had performed earlier than. Enjoying with Don was all the time thrilling, instructional and a flat out fuel. Along with his all understanding hipster smile, he gently pushed you into performances that you simply didn’t know you had in you.”

Alvin was not the one one to level to Heffington’s lesser recognized moments as a singer-songwriter frontman, captured on simply three studio albums, a 1995 collaboration with Tammy Rogers known as “Within the Purple,” and two solo releases within the 2010s, 2014’s “Gloryland” and “Modern Abstractions in People Tune and Dance.”

McKee, who introduced Heffington again into her fold to play on her solo album “You Gotta Sin to Get Saved,” paid tribute on Instagram.

“It’s with a damaged coronary heart that I announce that our King of Swing, a mighty beatnik angel and the best and lovingest cat I ever did know, Don Heffington, handed away final evening at residence peacefully surrounded by household and family members,” McKee wrote. “He was not solely a legendary drummer (Tom Waits, Bob Dylan, Lowell George, Van Dyke Parks, Victoria Williams, Emmylou Harris) however a captivating man with a singular thoughts and humorousness and a fantastic coronary heart stuffed with pure love. His solo tasks had been next-level, high-lonesome perfection. He was a beloved Dad and Grandpa and the one authentic member of Lone Justice I by no means had any drama with. Which is significant. I really like you so, a lot, Heff. Keep in mind after we noticed the Velvet Underground in Berlin? Finest evening ever. Converse quickly, man.”

Blakley additional recalled that when she and Heffington lower “Hurricane” (a tune she initially recorded with Dylan within the Seventies) for her current “Atom Bomb Child” album, “He had endured a knee operation shortly earlier than that and after I confirmed concern for his knee, whether or not it might harm him to play, he sneered, and drove us down an outstanding observe. Dave Alvin simply wrote me to thank me for that session, his and my final with Don. Don was additionally a solo artist and his mom was knowledgeable musician; he performed jazz too, getting me on the telephone with Mose Allison’s daughter, understanding how a lot I cherished Mose… He has a daughter and was profitable sufficient to maintain a trip residence within the excessive desert. On my birthday, he introduced me with an vintage iron sculpture moose doorknocker, which is on my entrance door even now.”

Mentioned Dan Navarro, “I had heard he was in poor health, and hoped it might type itself out.” Heffington performed drums on three Lowen & Navarro data between 1995 and 2008. “He was merely essentially the most stable regular no-bullshit drummer I ever labored with, and that vitality permeated his persona as properly.”

Etzioni had been involved with Heffington in his final days. “I’ve been in contact with Don since he was within the hospital many weeks in the past,” he mentioned. “He appreciated to maintain issues personal. He all the time did. Certainly one of our conversations drifted to John Coltrane. When Don was in highschool, he noticed Coltrane dwell. Over the previous couple of days, I’ve been listening to Coltrane— ‘Blue World,’ ‘Blue Practice and naturally ‘A Love Supreme,’ on vinyl in mono. Don was obsessive about eager to see ‘A Love Supreme’ in mono launched based mostly on the first-generation urgent.

“Don wasn’t only a drummer, he was an ideal singer-songwriter,” Etzioni added. “In reality there’s a tribute album of Don’s songs within the works with Sheldon Gomberg on the helm.”

The picture beneath was taken by Etzioni once they first toured collectively in 1982. “It’s bought his angle, his drumsticks and he’s able to stroll on stage to depend off one other tune. No drummer understood the Bakersfield sound, and the Velvet Underground as one sonic entity higher than Don. … ‘Candy Jane’ was the primary tune we performed collectively in slightly rehearsal room with Lone Justice. i had discovered my Ringo. ‘Forty years goes by within the blink of a watch,’ mentioned George Harrison. He wasn’t unsuitable.”

Don Heffington in 1982

Marvin Etzioni

“I nonetheless don’t know what to say besides that I can be endlessly grateful to have recognized, made music with, laughed with and realized from Don Heffington,” mentioned Alvin. “Goddamn, I’m gonna miss him.”