Don Johnson Joins Kenan Thompson Comedy Series at NBC

Don Johnson and Chris Redd have signed onto a starring function in “Kenan,” the upcoming NBC sequence starring Kenan Thompson.

“Kenan” was initially ordered to sequence final 12 months for a spring 2020 debut, however NBC introduced in January that the present was being pushed to the 2020-2021 season to proceed growing it.

Johnson will play Rick, Kenan’s father-in-law within the sequence. He takes over the function from Andy Garcia. Redd has been solid as Gary, Kenan’s brother.

The present revolves round Kenan, a lately widowed host of Atlanta’s #2 morning present. He struggles to steadiness his job and his younger daughters regardless of all of the “assist” he will get from his father-in-law (Johnson) and his brother/assistant/supervisor/home visitor (Redd).

Johnson’s latest credit embody the critically-acclaimed HBO restricted sequence “Watchmen” and the hit movie “Knives Out.” He’s greatest identified for his function within the basic cop sequence “Miami Vice.” He additionally starred within the sequence “Nash Bridges” and has appeared in exhibits like “Eastbound and Down” and “From Nightfall Until Daybreak: The Series.”

He’s repped by CAA.

Like Thompson, Redd is at the moment a solid member on “Saturday Evening Stay.” He joined the long-running NBC sketch sequence in 2017. He’s additionally identified for roles in movies like “Popstar: By no means Cease By no means Stopping” and in exhibits just like the Netflix comedy sequence “Disjointed.”

He’s repped by ICM, Artists First, and Schreck Rose.

“Kenan” is written and govt produced by David Caspe and Jackie Clarke. Thompson additionally govt produces together with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video.

Thompson is the longest-serving solid member within the historical past of “Saturday Evening Stay.” He first joined the present in 2003 and was nominated for his first appearing Emmy within the supporting actor in a comedy class in 2018. He and Chris Redd, Will Stephen, and Eli Brueggemann gained the Emmy that very same 12 months for unique music and lyrics for his or her music “Come Again Barack.” Thompson’s different TV credit embody the Nickelodeon sketch sequence “All That” and “Kenan & Kel.”

(Pictured: Don Johnson)