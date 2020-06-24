Don Lemon Celebrates Point Foundation Class of 2020 – Variety

CNN anchor Don Lemon had a easy reminder as he congratulated the 2020 graduating class of Point Students: “Your future is full of promise.” Throughout the digital ceremony on Tuesday, Lemon stated, “You’re stepping up and stepping ahead to create a extra simply and truthful tomorrow.”

Lemon was only one of the celebrities and neighborhood leaders who offered the graduation remarks for the New York-based Point Foundation, the nation’s largest scholarship granting group for LGBTQ+ college students. It serves to empower LGBTQ college students to realize their full educational potential whereas at college.

“Acknowledge your magnificence, your energy and your grace,” stated longtime LGBTQ ally Judith Mild (“The Politician”). “Let these qualities, together with kindness and generosity, that you just name upon transfer our world right into a brighter future.”

Mild acknowledged that the scholars had been graduating throughout Satisfaction Month and stated, “Each month, day-after-day, each minute needs to be Satisfaction Month.”

Information anchor Tamron Corridor urged the Point students to “embrace your genuine self.” Corridor, an energetic voice within the Black Lives Matter protests, referred to as for change, telling the graduates, “Hold it uncooked. Hold it actual. However most significantly, preserve true to your self.”

Annette Bening, whose son Stephen is transgender, quoted Professor Richard Feynman. “I’d say research what you’re keen on in probably the most authentic, irreverent and undisciplined approach potential. Don’t overlook you might be below no obligation to stay the identical particular person you had been a yr in the past, a month in the past or perhaps a day in the past. You’re right here to create your self constantly.”

The Oscar nominee added, “You’re coming of age throughout a foundational change, whether or not it applies to systemic racism or gender and sexuality-based discrimination. I encourage you to talk to reality and to energy in no matter feels proper to you. Hold your doorways of notion open to the wonders of the phrase.”

Lauren Patten, who just lately gained the 2020 Drama Desk award for excellent featured actress in a musical for her work in “Jagged Little Tablet,” carried out “Ironic” from the Alanis Morissette present.