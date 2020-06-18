Don Lemon Launches New CNN Podcast Examining Race – Variety

Don Lemon hosts two hours on CNN most weeknights – generally extra. And in latest weeks, he has additionally been exhibiting up on weekends. However he nonetheless has extra to say.

The primetime anchor is as we speak launching a brand new podcast that examines America’s racial divide. Episodes of “Silence Is Not An Possibility” will drop on Thursdays, and through them, Lemon will speak with activists, artists and thinkers. The debut options conversations with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, an historian and scholar on race and discriminatory coverage, and Dr. Christopher Petrella, the Director of Engagement at American College’s Antiracist Analysis and Coverage Middle, who additionally develops the curriculum for Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp – and, says Lemon, could provide an replace on what the athlete is doing at this time second.

The audio program “is far more intimate,” says Lemon, in an interview. “I feel persons are extra open to actually sharing issues than they’re on tv.”

Lemon launches the brand new audio collection whereas he’s having fun with a second of types on TV. He’s the one Black anchor on cable information throughout primetime, and his longtime willingness to point out emotion on air – typically throughout a primary section referred to as “Don’s Take” – has confirmed notably compelling in latest weeks, as People have examined latest protests in response to the killing of George Floyd whereas within the custody of Minneapolis police. CNN not too long ago loved a surge amongst viewers between 25 and 54, the demographic most coveted by advertisers, although viewership has settled down in latest days. On Monday and Tuesday, Lemon’s 10 p.m. hour was second to Fox Information’ Laura Ingraham within the advert demo, whereas forward of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

For CNN, Lemon’s podcast is the most recent in a nascent effort to make the AT&T-owned cable-news outlet extra of a pressure on this planet of audio. CNN’s audio unit, a part of its digital operations, launched earlier this 12 months with a aim of manufacturing as many as eight to 12 new podcasts in 2020. “Silence is Not an Possibility with Don Lemon” follows the latest debut of “Coronavirus: Truth vs. Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta,” which garnered greater than four million downloads in days after its launch.

Different information retailers have dipped into these waters. NBCUniversal’s NBC Information in Could of final 12 months articulated a plan to maneuver past merely distributing audio variations of MSNBC primetime reveals in favor of latest originals. Rachel Maddow contributed “Bag Man,” whereas Chris Hayes has loved success with “Why Is This Occurring.” ABC Information has additionally been producing podcasts with anchors together with Paula Faris and Dan B. Harris.

Lemon says he had been discussing the thought of doing a podcast, “after which it so occurred the chance introduced itself” within the type of the nationwide protests towards racism going down whereas the nation is the midst of grappling with the coronaivirus pandemic. “I used to be simply type of like, ‘Come on, let’s do that.’”

He realizes the present will place new calls for on this time, however realizes “this can be a second that we could not have once more. We could by no means get this second once more the place persons are sitting at house. Now we have this captive viewers. Now we have all these items occurring round race and we have now individuals being receptive to wanting to vary. I don’t know if we’ll get this second once more, no less than in my lifetime. I feel it’s vital for me to do it, no matter how a lot work it’s.”

In an essay he wrote to accompany the podcast’s debut, Lemon tells readers, “You need to battle towards racism such as you’re battling a most cancers,” including: “White of us, hear carefully as a result of this half is actually vital: At the same time as you’re widening your social circle, do not forget that your Black pal or coworker isn’t answerable for telling you learn how to be higher. You need to do the work. You need to examine the options for your self.”

Lemon is keen to carry his private expertise to bear in his new program. He can relate to the latest incident in New York’s Central Park when a white girl known as the police after a Black man requested her to place her canine on a leash. “I relate to that instantly,” he says, and he can perceive a Black particular person “having an advanced relationship with police.”

On TV, Lemon solely has a lot time to investigate a specific story or subject. However on a podcast, he says, there’s room to “dig into one thing that’s on everybody’s thoughts.”