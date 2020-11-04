Don Lemon Questions CNN’s Decision to Run Trump’s ‘Propaganda’ On Air

It’s early in Election Day proceedings, however Don Lemon is working as if he’s holding forth on his common CNN late-evening present.

Talking with Erin Burnett within the afternoon on CNN, Lemon questioned whether or not the AT&T-owned cable-news community ought to have aired dwell feedback from President Donald Trump, saying the president’s remarks have been tantamount to “propaganda” that individuals who had but to vote may need heard. “Not a lot of something he stated was true,” stated Lemon, co-anchoring throughout a daytime slot as a part of a particular schedule of CNN programming on Election Day.

Lemon additionally famous he felt the president appeared “drained” on the finish of the marketing campaign path, He and Burnett mentioned whether or not Trump would possibly in actual fact strive to declare some type of victory early within the night time because the polls have been being counted.

Media critics have for years debated concerning the utility and worth of carrying President Trump dwell, with out the power to examine the information of what he says instantly, as a result of he has demonstrated repeatedly that he’ll depend on falsehoods, conspiracy theories and stream-of-consciousness patter in response to critical questions on nationwide affairs.

Lemon made headlines earlier this week for saying that he has stopped being associates with individuals who help Trump.

“I had to do away with them as a result of they’re too far gone. I attempt to I attempt to I strive, they are saying one thing actually silly after which I’ll present them the science and I’ll give them the data, and so they nonetheless repeat these speaking factors,” Lemon informed his colleague Chris Cuomo. “I had to do away with lots of people in my life as a result of typically you’ve simply received to allow them to go.”

