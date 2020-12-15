Don Zimmermann Useless: Former Capitol Records President Was 85

Don Zimmermann, the previous President/COO of Capitol/EMI Records, died on Dec. 11. He was 85. The reason for demise is as but unknown, however in accordance with his spouse, Rosa, he had been battling a respiratory an infection.

Zimmermann’s tenure at Capitol Records had been through the gold and platinum period of success within the Seventies and Eighties, with a roster that included all 4 Beatles, Bob Seger, Glen Campbell, Natalie Cole, Duran Duran, Grand Funk, Sammy Hagar, Merle Haggard, Coronary heart, Iron Maiden, Little River Band, Maze, Steve Miller, Anne Murray, Juice Newton, Pink Floyd, Helen Reddy, Linda Ronstadt. Candy, Tavares, Tina Turner and extra.

His colleagues known as him “a natural-born chief, a extremely achieved music govt, a tireless supporter of inventive expertise and a loyal buddy.” Zimmermann was praised for his authenticity, decency and humanity. Along with his trademark good humor and hearty chuckle, his even-handed steering made Capitol Records really feel like a close-knit household.

Zimmermann began out with Capitol/EMI Records in quite a few gross sales and advertising positions beginning within the Nineteen Sixties as a salesman and district gross sales supervisor in San Francisco, transferring up by the ranks to Chicago, New York and eventually, Capitol’s iconic Tower in Hollywood, the place he was named EVP/COO in 1976. Zimmermann was named President of Capitol in 1982, had a stint as President Capitol/EMI North America and returned as President of Capitol Records in 1984. Zimmermann went on to change into President of EMI Worldwide Advertising and marketing, primarily based in London, in 1987, then left Capitol in 1989 to change into an artist supervisor. Don beloved the ocean, boating, scuba diving and tennis.

Bob Seger remembered the person nicknamed Zimm: “With out Don Zimmermann, there would have been no ‘Stay Bullet.’ Don and his crew took an opportunity regardless that Frampton and KISS had been releasing and dealing enormous stay data at the moment. That religion he had in us made all of the distinction on the planet. Whether or not we had been recording or mastering or out on the street, he was a outstanding chief and a real buddy.”

Mentioned Coronary heart’s Nancy Wilson: “Relaxation in energy Don Zimmermann! He was an early door-opener and mentor for my soulmate Geoff Bywater and he opened the doorways of Capitol Records to Coronary heart within the ‘80s. Love is aloft for his spouse and household. He was a basic fantastic man of such expertise and generosity. He will likely be missed.”

Added Iron Maiden co-manager Rod Smallwood, “Zimm had an enormous position in Iron Maiden’s breakthrough within the U.S. within the early ’80s. An actual gent, a music man by and thru and nice firm, he was additionally an exquisite staff participant and assembled a terrific gang at Capitol again then and it was a pleasure working with all of them. We had been lucky sufficient to proceed the connection when he moved on to go up EMI Worldwide. Marvelous recollections. An excellent character and modest man, his achievements and character are acknowledged and admired by all.”

Steve Miller mirrored: “As two younger males who began working at Capitol as as children we shared the same journey as he labored his manner by the ranks to grew to become VP of gross sales after which president of the corporate. After I signed Allan Livingston had simply been fired and Capitol Records was a large number and wanted steering and self-discipline. The Tower was filled with younger, bold, artists and executives all vying for consideration and firm sources to advance our careers. It was Don’s capability to marshal the forces, manage the troops, manufacture and promote the the artwork we created that saved the day. Thanks in a big half to Don’s endurance and skill to guide, all of us achieved nice success. It was not a straightforward activity and he put up with rather a lot from me. I’m grateful for his effort on my behalf. His life’s journey was an incredible story of dedication and expertise and exhausting work and ultimately he presided over the one of many biggest gross sales durations in Capitol Records historical past. We had many nice days collectively. He’s missed.”

Zimmermann is survived by his spouse Rosa, and their 4 youngsters, Richard, Michele, Eva and Stephanie, six grandchildren, Hayley, Jack, Ashley, Daniel, Max and Mayaheul, and nice grandchild, Abby.

A small household funeral is being held with a bigger celebration of his life deliberate for when COVID-19 permits.