Donald Glover And 11 Other Comedians Who Auditioned For Saturday Night Live And Didn’t Make The Cut

Go away a Remark
CinemaBlend is partnering with PIA VPN to carry you recent content material to remain in and stream with every day. We’re additionally providing a particular 76% discounted fee for a restricted time solely. You may join the package deal with PIA right here.
Saturday Night Live has served because the leaping off level for numerous comedians all through the present’s 45-year historical past, however simply because somebody would not make it on the present it would not essentially imply their profession is over. Do names like Donald Glover, Jim Carrey, and Aubrey Plaza sound acquainted? Effectively, they need to, as every of them turned comedy superstars within the years following their failed SNL auditions.
Lengthy earlier than Donald Glover turned a family identify with Infantile Gambino, from exhibits like Neighborhood and Atlanta, and as Lando Calrissian in Solo, he auditioned for a spot on the long-running sketch comedy collection. And he is not alone. Over time, a number of the funniest names in present enterprise did not fairly make the reduce when making an attempt to impress Lorne Michaels and yell the well-known line, “Live from New York…” however that hasn’t stopped them from changing into a number of the most well-known comedians. Listed below are a dozen comedians who auditioned for Saturday Night Live and did not make the reduce.
Donald Glover
Donald Glover would change into a star together with his starring position within the NBC comedy Neighborhood, however the comic, actor, author, and musician was nearly a member of a very totally different present when he auditioned for a spot on Saturday Night Live in 2008. The how and why Glover did not earn a spot nonetheless baffle lots of people, together with Glover, who made a joke of his two failed auditions when he hosted the present in 2018:
It really is an honor to be internet hosting SNL as a substitute of simply auditioning for it, which I did, twice. That is not a joke, I am simply nonetheless pissed… To not carry up my audition once more as a result of I am not hung up on. I nonetheless do not know why I did not get a job.
However do not feel too dangerous for Glover as he went on to have nice success on tv, in films, and even within the music business the place he continues to the put out chart-topping information below his Infantile Gambino moniker.
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza was one other future star within the making when she auditioned for a spot on Saturday Night Live in 2008. After being launched to SNL at a really early age, Plaza advised the Guardian that she all the time needed to be on the present and did all the pieces she may do with a purpose to get there, which finally led to her interning on this system in 2005 and the auditioning in 2008.
And although she did not make the reduce, Plaza ended up securing a job in Judd Apatow’s Humorous Individuals, which led to a job on Parks And Recreation, and the remaining is historical past. Within the years following her failed audition, Plaza has change into one of many funniest actresses in movie and tv together with her absurdly awkward and darkish humorousness.
Ellie Kemper
It looks as if so lots of the SNL hopefuls from the late 2000s would later go on to search out success on different NBC programming, which can also be the case for Ellie Kemper. Earlier than the longer term star earned the starring position on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Kemper discovered success on a bit NBC present referred to as The Workplace. You may need heard of it, however you by no means know.
Throughout a 2018 look on Watch What Occurs Live With Andy Cohen, Kemper revealed that although she hasn’t spoken to Lorne Michaels since her failed 2008 audition, she would not maintain something towards him, stating:
I completely agree together with his choice, I do not assume I’d have thrived on that present as a result of I do not do movie star impressions very nicely or characters very nicely. My husband writes on the present now although. I nonetheless have not seen Lorne Michaels.
Nick Kroll
Earlier than he went on to star in The League and his personal sketch comedy present, Kroll Present, and the Netflix animated collection Large Mouth, comic Nick Kroll was a member of the identical auditioning class as his future collaborator John Mulaney again in 2008. Throughout an interview on the Dan Patrick Present, Kroll revealed that he in reality had a memorable, but extraordinarily awkward interplay with Lorne Michaels, stating:
I get on the market and Lorne Michaels is kind of like, ‘They’re within the rest room, they’re exterior,’ and I’m going, ‘Are they exterior speaking about how nice I’m?’ and he was like, ‘No.’
Kroll went on to say that all the pieces labored out the way in which it ought to have as a result of he ended up securing a job on The League the next 12 months and have become a comedy begin shortly thereafter.
Stephen Colbert
Though not as stunning as his Saved By The Bell audition, The Late Present host Stephen Colbert additionally tried to hitch the solid of Saturday Night Live in 1996. Colbert was a part of the spherical of auditions that may finally result in the Tracy Morgan getting a spot on the present. Colbert joked with Morgan about his failed audition through the former 30 Rock star’s 2017 look on The Late Present, the place Morgan revealed that he did not bear in mind the incident, stating:
I by no means labored with… oh, you did not the job. My dangerous. I am sorry you did not get the job. I am sorry.
In line with Colbert, he and Morgan had been each a part of the identical callback after the primary spherical of auditions, however he was the odd man out. Colbert, nonetheless, would go on to briefly work on SNL, the place he voiced Ace on the Ambiguously Homosexual Duo animated segments alongside Steve Carell. Colbert would go on to change into a Each day Present correspondent earlier than touchdown his personal present, The Colbert Report, after which taking up for David Letterman on The Late Present in 2015.
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey has gone on to host Saturday Night Live a number of instances over the course of his profession, however the Canadian comic checked out incomes a spot on the solid earlier than he discovered nice success within the 1980s. Despite the fact that Carrey did not get the gig, he obtained one hell of a narrative out of it, as he defined on the 2018 New Yorker Pageant (by way of Vulture):
I obtained out of the automobile within the parking zone, and there was an individual making an attempt to work up the heart to commit suicide on the constructing on NBC in Burbank, and I walked into the constructing not figuring out whether or not he did it. All of the information crews had been gathering across the constructing. I went, ‘That is most likely not a great signal.’
Carrey would find yourself getting a spot on In Dwelling Coloration a decade later, and was rapidly catapulted into superstardom.
Kevin Hart
You would not assume it, however Kevin Hart had most likely probably the most disastrous Saturday Night Live auditions within the historical past of the present. Earlier than he went on to performing offered out exhibits at Madison Sq. Backyard and headlining numerous hit comedy films, Hart tried his luck on the sketch comedy present. Throughout a 2015 look on Conan, Hart defined why you should not do an impression of a basketball participant nobody is aware of:
In case you had seen this tape, you’ll perceive why I did not get it. I did an impression of [former San Antonio Spurs point guard] Avery Johnson. I did an impression of somebody no one knew… I mentioned, ‘Okay, I’ll do an impression of Avery Johnson,’ and I bear in mind Lorne Michaels taking a look at me, and he was like, ‘Mm Hmph.’
Zach Galifianakis
Years earlier than he turned a comedy celebrity in The Hangover trilogy, Zach Galifianakis auditioned for Saturday Night Live, and obtained employed, however as a author as a substitute of a cast-member. Throughout a 2019 episode of The Off Digicam Present, Galifianakis defined that he did not know on the time that he would not truly be acting on the present, stating:
I used to be being employed as a result of I assumed I used to be going to be a cast-member as a result of I had already auditioned a few times. My agent on the time most likely had some dangerous information. I obtained there, and I used to be like, ‘I am unable to imagine I’ll be on the present… Saturday Night Live was an enormous deal for me… I obtained to New York and realized rapidly I used to be writing.
He would final a few weeks on the writing staff earlier than he moved on to different issues. Within the years following, the comic has change into a star in his personal proper and continues to supply laughs together with his offbeat humor.
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens is best generally known as the man-child Pee-wee Herman, however the world won’t have ever gotten the oddball character if it weren’t for the actor’s failed Saturday Night Live audition in 1980. Through the 2007 Sketch Fest (by way of SF Gate), Reubens revealed how harm and outraged he was after being rejected, stating:
I used to be so bitter and offended, I assumed, ‘You higher take into consideration doing one thing to take this to the following degree. So I borrowed some cash and produced this present. I went from this Saturday Night Live reject to having 60 folks working for me.
Lisa Kudrow
Earlier than touchdown a gig on Pals, Lisa Kudrow auditioned for a spot on the solid of Saturday Night Live within the early 1990s, which the present’s govt producer Lorne Michaels regrets rejecting all these years later, stating:
There have been heaps of people that you’d see how sensible they had been, however you knew on some degree that it wasn’t going to work. Lisa Kudrow gave an excellent audition, however it was on the time when it was Jan Hooks and Nora [Dunn].
Kel Mitchell
Kenan Thompson has gone on to change into the longest-running cast-member of Saturday Night Live after incomes a spot on the present in 2003. Thompson’s outdated comedy associate, Kel Mitchell, wasn’t as fortunate as his good friend and All That co-star. Mitchell auditioned concurrently Thompson manner again when, however due to an ungainly audition, he knew it was over as he defined throughout a Reddit Ask Me Something session:
I did like, I believe it is hilarious now fascinated by it, however now doing standup and being good at it now, I notice now what I did was not good. However principally, I did this joke about DMX – if DMX was in Toy Story. It was so dangerous, it was good, to me. And I bear in mind Tina Fey was there, and I bear in mind afterwards she was like, ‘Good Job!’ however I believe it was a bit too loopy for SNL.”
Within the years following his disastrous audition, Mitchel has gone on to look on the collection Sport Shakers in addition to an All That reunion and Dancing With The Stars.
Jordan Peele
This ultimate entry is kind of totally different than the remaining as Jordan Peele was provided a spot on Saturday Night Live in 2008, however he needed to flip it down after Fox would not launch the longer term star of Key And Peele from his MadTV contract.
Peele advised the Hollywood Reporter in a 2019 interview that the incident motivated him to not solely act and carry out comedy however to additionally begin producing his personal initiatives. Over the following 10 years, Peele began the profitable sketch comedy present, Key And Peele, earlier than changing into probably the most groundbreaking minds within the horror style with movies like Get Out and Us.
These are just some of the handfuls of comedians who didn’t impress Lorne Michaels of senior writers of Saturday Night Live. Whereas the long-running sketch comedy collection could also be a unbelievable leaping off level for a comic’s profession, it is clearly not the one manner a proficient comic could make a reputation for themselves, as evidenced by so lots of the profitable folks we talked about above.
Add Comment