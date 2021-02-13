Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team Up for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will probably be placing a brand new spin on “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” for New Regency and Amazon Prime Video. The sequence, which relies on the 2005 hit New Regency movie, is due in 2022.

Glover and Waller-Bridge will star in and government produce the sequence,

made the announcement by way of social media, posting a video to Instagram Tales with particulars of the venture. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke additionally posted the information of the brand new present to her Twitter account on Friday.

“Speak concerning the dream group! Donald and Phoebe are two of probably the most gifted creators and performers on this planet. It’s actually a dream for us, as will probably be for our international viewers, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse artistic group,” Salke mentioned in a press release. “’Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ is an iconic property, and we will’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their very own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such nice companions at New Regency.”

The brand new tackle “Mr and Mrs. Smith” is neither Glover nor Waller-Bridge’s first venture with the studio. Waller-Bridge created and starred within the hit sequence “Fleabag,” which collected six Emmys, together with Excellent Comedy Sequence in 2019, whereas Glover’s musical movie “Guava Island” can be an Amazon Unique.

The sequence was co-created with Francesca Sloane, who will function showrunner, and has her personal general deal at Amazon Studios. New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer and Wells Road Movies’ Jenny Robins will government produce.

Mentioned Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency: “Having had the pleasure of profitable collaborations with the extremely gifted Donald Glover, most not too long ago on ‘Guava Island,’ all of us began speaking about different initiatives to do collectively and when he instructed the concept of a brand new take and iteration on the New Regency movie, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ we jumped on the likelihood to get going instantly. Including Phoebe and her firm Wells Road Movies as a collaborator and co-star takes the whole lot up one other stage and makes the venture worthy of a reimagining for each new audiences and previous followers of the unique movie. We’re so excited to be working with Donald, Phoebe, Francesca and the whole group at Amazon Studios.”

The 2005 movie from Doug Liman, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was an enormous hit, grossing nearly $500 million worldwide. Alfred Hitchcock additionally directed a screwball marriage comedy titled “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 1941, starring Robert Montgomery and Carole Lombard.

Glover and Waller-Bridge starred as Lando Calrissian and droid L3-37 in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,”, displaying noteworthy pure chemistry and comedic reduction to the high-flying area journey. And since, the Emmy Award-winning creators of “Atlanta” and “Fleabag,” have been publicly supportive of every others’ careers. In 2019, Glover shared his admiration whereas presenting Waller-Bridge with the British Artist of the Yr honor on the British Academy Britannia Awards.