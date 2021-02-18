Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal with Amazon Studios

Donald Glover has signed an eight-figure total deal with Amazon Studios, sources inform Selection, marking an exit from his present deal with Disney’s FX. His brother Stephen Glover, a collaborator in writing and producing FX’s “Atlanta,” has additionally inked an total with the studio.

As a part of the settlement, Donald Glover’s work can be highlighted with a curated content material portal on the Prime Video service, in keeping with an individual acquainted with the deal.

Sources additionally say that Malia Obama is becoming a member of the writers’ room of a Glover undertaking on the streaming service’s studio, a mini-room for a Janine Nabers undertaking a couple of “Beyonce-like determine.” Nabers is understood for her work on “Watchmen,” “Away,” and “Girlfriends’ Information to Divorce.”

An Amazon spokesperson declined to remark.

Phrase of the deal comes lower than every week after Glover and “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge introduced on social media that they’d star in and govt produce a “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” collection for Amazon Prime Video and New Regency, a brand new tackle the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie. That exact undertaking is ready for 2022 on the streamer. Glover has additionally beforehand labored with Amazon Studios on the unique musical movie, “Guava Island,” which was launched in 2019.

“Atlanta,” which final aired in 2018, will return for Seasons 3 and 4 as soon as the collection can safely resume manufacturing, per FX Networks and FX Manufacturing chief John Landgraf’s remarks in a press convention final September. Each seasons have already been written, with plans to launch new episodes later in 2021.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported information of the Amazon Studios pact.