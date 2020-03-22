Donald Glover Officially Releases New Childish Gambino Album, ‘3.15.20’ (Listen)

Final week, Donald Glover supplied followers with a distraction from coronavirus quarantine by surprise-dropping a 12-song new album within the wee hours of the morning, which was accessible to stream on a devoted web site earlier than being eliminated roughly 12 hours later. At Three a.m. ET Sunday, he formally launched the album onto streaming companies, with a title of final Sunday’s date, “3.15.20.”

Little or no data accompanied the discharge, which seems underneath the names Donald Glover and his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino, and is offered to stream as particular person songs (as Gambino) and as a steady play (underneath Donald Glover Presents, because it was final week). The album’s sequence is similar because the one which dropped final week, though it begins with what was assumed to be monitor 6 — as a result of the album was on one lengthy steady play, it was inconceivable to inform the place it really began.

“To advertise a communal vibe, followers throughout the globe can expertise the album concurrently at DonaldGloverPresents.com for a restricted time.

3.15.20 accommodates 12 tracks with appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet.”

That web site additionally features a photograph of a cryptic handwritten essay of kinds that begins:

“I met with an oracle on a good friend’s advice

She cleansed me and informed me three issues:

Somebody would die

I had a star on my head

Keep near God.”

Simply two songs have titles — most are merely the instances of their level within the sequence, like a YouTube video — however Genius.com final week speculated on titles (listed beneath). Credit can be found on Tidal; frequent collaborators embody his longtime coproducer Ludwig Goransson together with cowriters/coproducers DJ Dahi, EY, Chukwudi Hodge, Sarah Aarons, Kurtis Mckenzie and others.

The album apparently has no official art work — a hyperlink to cowl artwork is a clean sq. — however a brand new press photograph options Glover in a home scene together with his two sons (who’re sporting Spiderman masks).

Glover, whose public statements are sometimes enigmatic, has stated for years that his newest tour and album could be the “ultimate” one by his longtime alter-ego Childish Gambino, though the tour stretched on for months — with a number of dates delayed after the singer suffered an unspecified damage, which reviews stated was a damaged foot, in September of 2018 — and the album by no means appeared, except Sunday’s launch is it. Since 2005, Glover has launched three full-length albums and several other mixtapes as Childish Gambino.

Whereas it’s unclear whether or not the gathering is the long-percolating “ultimate” Childish Gambino album that the actor-singer apparently has had within the works for a number of years, it does embody three songs that appeared underneath Gambino auspices: the 2018 single “Feels Like Summer time” (carried out on “Saturday Night time Dwell” and on tour), “Warlords” (additionally carried out stay) and “Algorythm” (additionally carried out on tour, and utilized in a Google Pixel industrial). Based mostly on preliminary listens, it actually appears that it may very well be: The songs proceed with the texture of the music he launched in 2018 — which additionally embody “Summertime Magic” — combining conventional R&B with hip-hop, Caribbean and extra aggressive sounds.

The official music titles are as follows:

Genius.com, an authoritative web site specializing in hip-hop lyrics and interpretations of them, lists the music titles, most of that are presumably educated guesses, as follows:

Intro (Warlords) Little Foot Huge Foot Why Go To the Celebration Feels Like Summer time Don’t Fear About Tomorrow (The Violence) Below the Solar We Are (Interlude) Algorythm Time (Ft. Ariana Grande) Vibrate (Ft. 21 Savage & Khadja Bonet) To Be Lovely Candy Factor / Thank You

One music includes a charming verbal trade apparently between Glover and certainly one of his two kids about whether or not or not they love themselves (they do, though the mother’s reply isn’t heard). Glover has two sons, certainly one of whom is known as Legend, with girlfriend Michelle White. The closing monitor options an autotuned vocal and at totally different instances recollects songs by Prince and Frank Ocean.

Glover/Gambino was basically all over the place throughout 2018-2019, together with his hit collection “Atlanta”; a number of singles using the success of his 2016 album “Awaken My Love!”; a high-profile North American tour that included appearances finally 12 months’s Coachella pageant; a stellar 2018 flip as host and musical visitor of “Saturday Night time Dwell“; roles as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and because the voice of Simba in Disney’s live-action model of “The Lion King”; and a brief movie starring Rihanna known as “Guava Island.” Nonetheless, he surprisingly dropped off of the radar after the final dates of his tour with out releasing a long-expected and teased album.