Donald Glover rumoured to be returning as Lando Calrissian for new Disney+ series

Rumours are circulating that Donald Glover may be set to return to the Star Wars Universe to reprise his function as Lando Calrissian in his personal Disney+ series.

The unconfirmed stories have been tweeted by fashionable fan web page Star Wars Stuff, having initially been introduced by the Kessel Run Radio podcast.

The Group star beforehand performed the long-lasting character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and his efficiency was single out as one of many highlights of that movie – so if he have been to get his personal series it will undoubtedly be thrilling information for followers.

The podcast talked about {that a} doable title for the series was the Calrissian Chronicles, however even when the rumours are true, little is understood in regards to the potential series at this stage.

It isn’t the primary time rumours of this type have emerged, with earlier stories that Glover was set to reprise his function for a new series earlier doing the rounds in late 2019.

In 2018, Solo scriptwriter Jonathan Kasdan mentioned he would love to see a Lando film, telling Display Rant, “To start with, I’m dying to see a Lando movie. I might assist in any method I used to be requested to. I feel that’s an excellent film.

“I imply, I feel one of many issues although that’s attention-grabbing is, I would like to see a Lando movie very equally to the way in which I feel Larry [his father, Lawrence Kasdan] was excited a couple of Han movie.”

Just lately, Billy Dee Williams – who performed the character within the authentic trilogy – reprised his function for an look in The Rise of Skywalker.

RadioTimes.com has approached Disney for remark.

