Donald Glover Surprise-Releases New Album Featuring Ariana Grande and SZA (Listen)

Donald Glover offered followers with a distraction from coronavirus quarantine on Sunday by surprise-dropping a 12-song new album within the wee hours of Sunday morning The gathering, which doesn’t seem to have a title past “Donald Glover Presents,” options appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and SZA. The album isn’t on streaming providers on the time of this articles publication, however is streaming on a devoted web site — hearken to it right here.

Whereas it’s unclear whether or not the gathering — the authenticity of which was verified by his administration, in line with NME — is the long-percolating “last” Infantile Gambino album that the actor-singer apparently has had within the works for a number of years, it does embrace three songs that appeared below Gambino auspices: the 2018 single “Feels Like Summer season” (carried out on “Saturday Night time Dwell” and on tour), “Warlords” (additionally carried out stay) and “Algorythm” (additionally carried out on tour, and utilized in a Google Pixel industrial).

Glover/Gambino was primarily all over the place throughout 2018-2019, along with his hit collection “Atlanta,” a number of singles using the success of his 2016 album “Awaken My Love,” together with the Grammy-winning anthem “This Is America,” a high-profile North American tour that included appearances ultimately yr’s Coachella convention, and a brief movie starring Rihanna known as “Guava Island,” he surprisingly dropped off of the radar after the final dates of his tour.