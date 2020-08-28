Donald Glover, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Among Clients to Join M88

M88, the brand new full-service administration agency launched by former WME companion Phillip Solar and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, has lined up an all-star record of preliminary purchasers.

Selection has discovered completely that the next persons are signing with M88 for illustration: Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Naomi Scott, Sullivan Stapleton, Caleb McLaughlin, Carmen Cuba, and Riz Ahmed. All will proceed to be repped by WME. It was beforehand introduced that Michael B. Jordan can be Solar’s first consumer to be part of M88.

Signing such a high-profile roster proper out of the gate is an enormous win for M88, which was formally introduced earlier this week. It was anticipated that a lot of Solar’s purchasers would proceed working with him as soon as he introduced his departure from WME.

Solar will function president and managing companion of M88, and King’s not too long ago launched Macro Administration will merge its operations with the corporate. Macro Administration companions Gaby Mena and Jelani Johnson are additionally boarding M88 as companions. Macro will personal the vast majority of M88.

“Charles has been a fierce advocate and pioneer of multicultural storytelling and storytellers first as an agent/companion at WME and now as Founder and CEO of MACRO,” stated Solar on the time M88 was introduced. “He’s a singular pressure within the business, and somebody I deeply admire as a colleague and shut confidante. Given our aligned values and shared historical past, this partnership is a pure evolution and obligatory step.”

The launch of the brand new firm comes as the most important Hollywood companies proceed to reckon with their futures amid the uncertainty that has solely been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the overwhelming majority of Hollywood productions nonetheless shutdown, the bottom is shifting in main methods within the illustration subject. It was additionally introduced this week that former CAA agent Peter Micelli can also be launching a brand new administration firm together with a bunch of CAA, WME, and UTA brokers.

(Pictured: Donald Glover, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II)