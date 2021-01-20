Donald Trump announced the lifting of travel restrictions from Europe and Brazil as of January 26, but Biden anticipated that he will cancel it.

(AFP)

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Monday the lifting of travel restrictions from much of Europe and Brazil imposed in early 2020 to contain the advance of the coronavirus. However, minutes later President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team said it does not plan to implement the measure.

In a statement, the White House had assured that the measure would come into force on January 26 and affects travelers from the countries of the Schengen Area (the European Union), the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil, which will only have to present a negative test certificate for covid-19 to enter.

The document claims to have consulted experts from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the need to maintain the measure, and that They recommended replacing it with the requirement to require a covid-19 test.

The president also noted that the ministries of Health in these countries have cooperated with their counterparts in the United States on a regular basis during the pandemic, and therefore there is “high confidence” that they will be able to implement the pre-travel testing requirements.

Trump remarked that the same cannot be said of China and Iran, countries that were contemplated in the same order from the beginning of 2020 that restricted the flight from Europe and Brazil. Therefore the restrictions for flights from these jurisdictions will remain in effect.

However, Jen Psaki, who will be Biden’s press secretary, indicated on her Twitter account that, “considering that the pandemic is getting worse, and with more contagious variants emerging around the world , this is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel”.

He added: “Based on the recommendations of our medical team, the administration does not intend to lift the restrictions on January 26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures regarding international travel to further mitigate the advance of COVID-19. ” The future official did not advance what the decisions will be.

At a general level, Biden has anticipated his intention to approve an economic package that includes funds to accelerate vaccination plans and implement mass testing strategies to, among other things, achieve the return of face-to-face classes throughout the country.

The CDC had already made a general recommendation on January 12 about the requirement of a negative coronavirus test to enter the country from anywhere in the world.

A family wears masks as they pass through security at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Terminal A amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, United States (REUTERS / Adrees Latif / File)

The pandemic, on the rise

Global cases of COVID-19 reached this Monday to 93 million, 683,000 of them registered on the last day, according to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), which also reported that 40 million doses of the different coronavirus vaccines applied in fifty countries have been exceeded.

While the deceased in the pandemic amounted to 2.02 million, 12,800 of them notified in the last 24 hours, always according to the data of the organization based in Geneva, cited by the EFE agency.

The graph of daily infections, but especially that of deaths, show a rise globally, although with different behavior according to the regions, since the situation is more stable in areas such as Europe or South Asia, while it continues to rise in America, Africa or East Asia.

View of an airport in the United States (EFE / Etienne Laurent / File9



The American continent has 41 million cases, Europe exceeds 30 million, and South Asia 12 million; America could in the coming days exceed the barrier of one million deaths, while Europe accumulates 666,000 and South Asia 191,000.

By countries, The US continues to be the country that accumulates the most cases in absolute numbers, 23 million, while India continues at 10 million and Brazil, with serious outbreaks in areas such as the state of Amazonas, adds 8.4 million.

They are followed by Russia (3.5 million) and the United Kingdom (3.3 million), although with decreasing daily case curves, while France and Italy maintain some stability (2.8 and 2.3 million cases, respectively ).

On the contrary, the graph in Spain worries, with 2.2 million and again showing record numbers of positives detected in some days.

As well On the rise are Latin American countries such as Colombia (1.8 million cases and record numbers of daily infections), Argentina (1.7 million) and Mexico (1.6 million and a sharply rising curve).

Recovered patients amount to 68 million, and of the 25 million active cases, 0.4 percent (111,000) are in serious or critical condition.

Keep reading:

A British study warns for patients who were rehospitalized after overcoming severe cases of COVID-19

What to know about deaths and allergic reactions linked to COVID-19 vaccines

After attending the funeral of a distant uncle, 16 members of the same family died of COVID-19