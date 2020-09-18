Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi on his birthday, says he is “great leader, my trusted friend”

Happy Birthday PM Modi: US President Donald Trump has greeted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, describing him as a “great leader and a trusted friend”. Trump tweeted on Thursday, “I want to convey my heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Many best wishes to a great leader and trusted friend. “Trump also shared a photo of himself and Melania during the” Namaste Trump “event with Modi. Also Read – Kisan Bill 2020: Agriculture related bill passed in Lok Sabha, know why there is so much opposition to the bill?

I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend! pic.twitter.com/CWlVkHk16X Also Read – PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi rail bridge, gift to Bihar before assembly elections – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020 Also Read – Agricultural Reforms Bill: PM Modi said- Agricultural Reforms Bill will free farmers from middlemen and their profits will increase

The US India Business Council has also wished Modi a happy birthday. He tweeted, Tell Modi “Happy 70th Birthday” that Thursday was PM Modi’s birthday. Narendra Modi was born on 17 September 1950. He has turned 70 on Thursday.

Earlier, other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for the congratulatory messages on Twitter, and also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures to overcome the corona virus.

He tweeted, “Many people asked me what I want on birthday, I want…. Wear a mask and wear it properly. Follow the social distance law, remember ‘two yards’. Avoid visiting crowded places, increase your immunity. Come make your home healthy. “