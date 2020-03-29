General News

Donald Trump in ‘near tie’ with Joe Biden, new poll finds

March 29, 2020
1 Min Read

Washington Submit-ABC Data poll locations former vice-president ahead by way of 49% to 47% amongst registered residents

Donald Trump has obtained ground on his most actually challenger in November’s presidential election and is in a “near tie” with Joe Biden, constant with a model new poll launched on Sunday.

The Washington Submit-ABC Data poll put the earlier vice-president ahead by way of 49% to 47% amongst registered residents. In February, the same poll put the USA president seven points in the again of.

Proceed learning…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment