Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize, praises on UAE-Israel agreement

new Delhi: US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. One of the world's most prestigious awards has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize because some time ago the peace agreement between the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Israel is being credited to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Donald Trump has been nominated by Christian Tybring-Gauged, a Norwegian MP. Arbitrated in the peace agreement between Israel and UAE. An agreement was reached between these two countries on 13 August.

This agreement was historic for the whole world. Earlier, Muslim countries did not recognize Israel as a country. Now the UAE has recognized Israel. It is considered a big step for peace in the world. It is only with this agreement that there is a demand to give the Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump.