Donald Trump Slams Media: ‘We Will Never Give Up. We Will Never Concede’

UPDATED: President Donald Trump slammed the information media as soon as once more as he rallied supporters at an indication outdoors the White Home right now, talking simply an hour earlier than Congress is scheduled to start a showdown over the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“The media is the largest drawback we now have,” Trump mentioned within the opening moments of his tackle to a crowd of tens of hundreds within the Nationwide Mall on the “Save America” rally. He as soon as once more falsely accused “the media” of serving to to “rig” the election leads to favor of his Democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden.

“We won’t ever hand over. We won’t ever concede,” Trump mentioned. The rally crowd at instances chanted “USA! USA! USA!” After Trump used the vulgarity, the mantra shifted to “Bullshit! Bullshit! Bullshit!”

Trump’s defiant feedback reinforcing his refusal to simply accept the end result of the election set the stage for extra brawling within the public sq. earlier than Biden is inaugurated because the nation’s forty sixth president on Jan. 20. Trump additionally threw out unfounded allegations of voter fraud in Tuesday’s runoff elections for Georgia’s two open Senate seats. Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock has been declared the winner over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. The competition between GOP incumbent David Perdue and his Democratic challenger, filmmaker Jon Ossoff, is simply too near name.

“This 12 months they rigged an election like they’ve by no means rigged it earlier than. Final evening they did a (good) job too,” he mentioned. He asserted to cheers that the media is conspiring to suppress proof of voter fraud, although the Trump marketing campaign’s authorized challenges have been dismissed by judges in a number of states.

“Our media just isn’t free. It’s not honest. It suppresses thought. It suppresses speech. It’s turn into the enemy of the folks,” Trump mentioned. “It’s the largest drawback we now have on this nation.”

Again and again he spun a story of a grand conspiracy amongst election officers in battleground states and the mainstream information media. “They used the pandemic as a approach of defrauding the folks of a correct election,” he mentioned to the big crowd the place many attendees didn’t seem like sporting face coverings — a difficulty that has turn into a lightning rod for the MAGA trustworthy.

Trump heaped stress on Vice President Mike Pence to impede the certification course of in his capability as president of the Senate, the place he’ll preside over right now’s joint session. “If Mike Pence does the correct factor then we win the election,” he mentioned. (Seemingly unbeknownst to Trump, Pence issued a letter to Congress whereas the President was talking that explains that he doesn’t have the constitutional authority to do what Trump has requested. “No Vice President in American historical past has ever asserted such authority,” Pence wrote.)

Trump hit on lots of his acquainted refrains, from bashing some institution Republicans as “weak” to needling his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, to ruminating on how leisure business figures like Oprah Winfrey have shunned him. He took goal at Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, castigating him for not acceding to his calls for relating to election procedures within the state. In a degree of pettiness that’s surprising for a nationwide chief, he additionally belittled Kemp for weighing what Trump mentioned was “130 kilos” and questioning how he might have as soon as performed soccer.

Trump’s speech is on tempo to run greater than an hour and overlap with the 1 p.m. ET begin of the joint session of Congress. Trump vowed to march with demonstrators to the Capitol constructing. Repeatedly, he salted his feedback with ominous ideas of extra battle to come back.

“We’re going to cheer on our courageous Senators and Congressmen and ladies,” Trump mentioned. “You’ll by no means take again our nation with weak point.”