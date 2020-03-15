General News

Donald Trump ‘strongly considering full pardon’ for Michael Flynn

March 15, 2020
Donald Trump is “strongly making an allowance for an entire pardon” for Michael Flynn, his first nationwide security adviser who pleaded accountable to lying to the FBI about his dealings with the Russian ambassador before Trump took administrative center.

Flynn, who has now not been sentenced, cut back a deal as part of explicit suggest Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election interference and hyperlinks between Trump and Moscow.

