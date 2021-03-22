Donald Trump Talks Rigged Elections, Social Media in New Podcast

Donald Trump could not be POTUS, however his opinions stay as trenchant as ever. In an interview with Fox Information contributor Lisa Boothe that launches her new podcast, the previous U.S. president held forth on plenty of issues.

With reference to the U.S. presidential elections, which he misplaced, Trump mentioned: “We did significantly better in the second election than we did in the primary election. A lot better in each method. Should you have a look at with African Individuals, with Asian Individuals, with ladies, with Hispanics, we did significantly better in each single method. And it was a rigged election. And that’s a disgrace.”

Trump is banned for all times from Twitter however that seems to not deter him in the least. “I’m doing issues having to do with placing our personal platform on the market, that you simply’ll be listening to about quickly,” Trump instructed Boothe.

“You’re seeing that we put out statements from the president, et cetera, et cetera,” Trump mentioned. “And it’s getting picked up by everyone, the whole lot we are saying. So if I endorse any individual — trigger we’re endorsing some superb folks — it will get great pickup. I might nearly say higher than a tweet.”

Trump additionally weighed in on the liberty of the press, or lack thereof.

“We don’t have a freedom of the press for one factor,” Trump mentioned. “Actually you don’t have freedom of the press. Huge tech has gone wild. And I’m capable of get the phrase out as a result of…everyone picks it up, together with large tech, which is type of attention-grabbing. However different folks, after they get canceled, they don’t have that. They will’t put out a press launch that everyone picks up. It doesn’t work that method.”