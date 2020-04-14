Donald Trump: ‘When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is complete’ – video

US president Donald Trump has claimed he has ‘common authority’ to supersede selections made through state governors to ease social restrictions throughout the coronavirus pandemic. ‘When somebody is president of the USA the authority is common’, Trump talked about throughout a White Space press briefing. Journalists puzzled the assertion, asking: ‘You talked about that after somebody is the president of the USA their authority is common. That isn’t true. Who knowledgeable you that?’ Trump responded ‘We’re going to jot down up papers on this’. Regardless that claiming he had the authority to ‘title the footage’ for each state’s lock-down legal guidelines, Trump insisted he was as soon as ‘getting on very well with the governors’ and is ‘positive there acquired’t be a difficulty’

