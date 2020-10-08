Donald Trump’s peculiar statement, “I was coronated because of China, now China will suffer”

Donald Trump: After returning from the hospital, US President Donald Trump issued a video message giving information about his health. But President Trump appeared in this video without a mask. In this five-minute video, he said, “I believe it was God’s blessing for me to have a corona infection… a hidden blessing.” I’m all right now I want every American citizen to get the same treatment as I did as a President. ” Also Read – These photos of army convoy passing through Atal Tunnel, why China is jealous

President Trump did not stop attacking China in this video as well. He said, "I got infected with Chinese virus, it is not your fault. This is a mistake of China and China will have to bear the brunt of this. Whatever China has done to this country, it will have to pay the price. "

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Let me tell you that Dr. Trump’s doctor Sean Conley has said that he has not got any symptoms of Kovid for more than 24 hours and he has not got fever for more than four days. There is no need for additional oxygen since the President was taken to the hospital on Friday. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

According to Dr. Conley’s report, “Physical examination of the trump remained normal and oxygen saturation and respiratory rate are stable.” His test report also states, “Sars-Cove-2-IgG antibody was found in his body on October 5.” The doctor said that “We are closely monitoring his health, when I know something else I I will inform you. “

Earlier, Trump had said that ‘he is feeling great’. According to the White House, they have started coming to the Oval Office for work.