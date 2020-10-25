Donald Trump’s two ‘messengers’ coming to India amid US elections, will discuss to stop China

Washington: Just a week before the election in the US, two top ministers of President Donald Trump are going to visit India. During their meetings in India, they are expected to discuss to stop China’s growing global influence. During this time, the two ministers will make India aware of Trump’s anti-China message. Also Read – Bengal: The head of ‘Asura Jinping’ seen in Durga pandal, people said – Elimination of corona virus at the hands of mother Durga

Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo and Defense Minister Mark Espar on Tuesday on strategic and security issues. Will discuss with Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh. After this Pompeo will travel to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia. All these countries are victims of the ongoing conflict between the US and China. Trump's attempts to describe Biden as being soft on China have intensified the debate between the two countries.

Trump was trying to bring voters of Indian origin to his side with friendship with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but in the meantime a statement about India sparked controversy when he discussed climate with Biden on Thursday. India also negotiated with China and Russia on the issue of change.

He defended Paris’s exit from climate change, saying, “Look at China, Russia and India.” How dirty the air is. ‘However, it is not clear yet how the Indians take it, nor can it be said whether it will affect Pompio and the Espar mission.

