Donate plasma for corona patients, get 5 thousand rupees, announced here

new Delhi: There is a shortage of plasma donors for patients with Corona Virus. Even after appealing, people are not coming forward to donate plasma. Meanwhile, Karnataka has made a big announcement. Those who donate plasma in Karnataka will be given five thousand rupees. This amount will be given to encourage.

Medical Education Minister of Karnataka Dr. Sudhakar K.K. Has announced this Dr. Sudhakar said that those who donate plasma will be given incentives. The Karnataka government has taken this decision. We want people to come forward as much as possible to donate plasma so that people's lives can be saved.

Explain that the plasma method is proving effective in patients with corona virus. The corona patients who have been cured, their plasma is used for new patients. Anti-cornea develops to combat corona in cured patients. The plasma of cured Corona patients is proving to be effective for such patients as well. A plasma bank has also been opened in Delhi, but there is a huge shortage of plasma donors. Plasma demand is high, while plasma payers are few. This is the situation in the whole country.