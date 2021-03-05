Dong Ha’s Agency Denies School Violence Allegations

Dong Ha’s company has denied allegations of college violence made in opposition to the actor.

On March 1, somebody uploaded a submit on an internet group wherein they claimed that Dong Ha had dedicated college violence in opposition to them. They wrote, “First, I’ll share that I used to be by no means in the identical class as Kim Hyung Kyu [Dong Ha’s real name] and I wasn’t acquainted with him both. I used to be not assaulted by Kim Hyung Kyu at college; it was an outdoor location. The rationale was that I had checked out Kim Hyung Kyu.”

They continued, “There was a lady subsequent to him that I assume was his girlfriend. He slapped me and swore at me, and it was to such a level that she stopped him they usually left. Since we had been at a mall with many individuals there, I felt significantly humiliated, as a lot as I felt afraid.” The accuser went on to say that after that, that they had tried to cover whereas at college on account of intense rumors about Dong Ha and his older brother. “Fortunately, since I used to be not in the identical class as Kim Hyung Kyu and we didn’t normally speak, he forgot about me,” they wrote.

On March 4, Dong Ha’s company, J,WIDE-Firm, issued the next assertion:

Howdy. That is J,WIDE-Firm. We’re giving our assertion concerning a current group submit associated to our actor Dong Ha. Instantly after checking the submit uploaded to the group, we spoke with the actor himself. We discovered that the poster’s claims weren’t true. For the reason that actor’s personal judgment may not be clear, we verified with acquaintances as nicely, however we acquired the identical reply from them. We’ll conduct an intensive investigation in order that nobody else is harmed anymore due to the content material associated to this matter, and thru continued monitoring, our firm will take all potential steps in response to those that create and share indiscriminate false data with malicious intent. Thanks.

Dong Ha at the moment seems within the drama “Do-it-yourself Love Story.”

Korea is not too long ago seeing a social motion of victims of college violence and bullying coming ahead about their experiences. This comes after well-known Korean volleyball athletes, twins Lee Jae Yeong and Lee Da Yeong, had been revealed to have bullied their classmates of their college days and had been finally faraway from the nationwide workforce.

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews