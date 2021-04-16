Donna Langley Replaces Frank Price as Chair of USC Cinematic Arts Board

Frank Price is stepping down from his function as chair of the USC Faculty of Cinematic Arts Board of Councilors on the finish of the spring semester.

Price, who serves as chairman and CEO of Price Leisure Inc., has served as the board’s chair since its inception in 1992. His function will likely be stuffed by Donna Langley, chairman of Common Filmed Leisure Group, for the following yr to return. Price’s retirement was introduced on Wednesday by Elizabeth M. Daley, who serves as the dean of the USC Faculty of Cinematic Arts.

“The Faculty wouldn’t be the place it’s right this moment with out Frank Price,” Daley mentioned. “He has been a useful associate and chief of the Board of Councilors for the previous 29 years and has labored tirelessly to make sure that SCA sits on the forefront of the trade in all areas of cinematic arts. His steerage has ensured that our college students are absolutely ready to fulfill the calls for of this ever-changing trade. We’re perpetually grateful for all of the work he has accomplished on behalf of our college students. At this second of transition, we’re honored to have Donna step into the Chair. Her insights and expertise are invaluable and can proceed to make sure we’re international leaders in training in movie, tv, video games and different varieties of leisure media.”

Whereas serving as CEO of Columbia Photos, Price greenlit USC alum John Singleton’s thesis script, which went on to change into “Boyz ‘N The Hood.” The critically-acclaimed drama impressed Price to type the Board of Councilors at USC’s movie college, assembling the likes of Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Robert Zemeckis and David Geffen. Since then, the board has grown considerably and has created new divisions for animation, video video games, interactive media and digital artwork.

“My work at SCA has been one of probably the most rewarding elements of my profession,” Price mentioned. “Seeing college students step into the leisure world prepared to fulfill the challenges and calls for of this repeatedly evolving trade offers me immense pleasure. My partnership with Elizabeth Daley over the previous three many years will stay a spotlight. I’m grateful that Donna is entering into the function of Chair for the following yr. Her intensive expertise, invaluable management and imaginative and prescient will make sure the Faculty and its college students will proceed to thrive on a world scale.”

“It has been an honor to work alongside Frank and my colleagues on the Board the previous two years,” Langley added. “Frank’s dedication to the scholars over the previous 29 years has been an inspiration to us all. I look ahead to persevering with to work on behalf of the scholars to make sure SCA stays on the forefront of the trade.”