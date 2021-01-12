Donna Speciale Named Ad-Sales Chief for Univision

Donna Speciale, the Madison Avenue veteran, will take over advert gross sales at Spanish-language broadcaster Univision as that firm re-organizes underneath new administration.

Univision on Monday named six executives to senior roles on the firm, which is now managed by Searchlight Capital Companions and ForgeLight, with Mexico’s Televisa persevering with to regulate a minority stake. Wade Davis, the previous chief monetary officer of Viacom, has been main the investor group, which bought its 64% stake within the firm from Madison Dearborn Companions, Windfall Fairness Companions, TPG, Thomas H. Lee Companions and Saban Capital Group on the finish of 2020.

A former senior media shopping for govt who labored for purchasers together with Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola, Speciale has cultivated a status for being keen to push media corporations towards new frontiers. Whereas at Time Warner, she developed new shopping for procedures that permit advertisers use ensures such because the variety of film tickets bought or the variety of visits to a site fairly than conventional broad-based publicity metrics as the bottom of advert offers. She additionally steered Time Warner into serving to to launch Open AP, a consortium of media corporations which might be attempting to foster new sorts of so-called “viewers shopping for,” or utilizing knowledge to outline particular forms of customers, similar to expectant moms or first-time automobile patrons.

AT&T raised eyebrows in 2019 when it parted methods with Speciale after she dealt with the corporate’s first upfront gross sales course of following its buy of the media property now generally known as WarnerMedia. The corporate took months to discover a new govt to steer its advert gross sales efforts, naming former Apple and Hulu ad-sales govt JP Colaco to the function.

Univision named a raft of different senior executives, together with Pierluigi Gazzolo as president and chief transformation officer; Luis Silberwasser as president of the corporate’s nationwide TV properties;’ Friday Abernethy as govt vice chairman of content material distribution and partnerships; Adam Shippee as govt vice chairman of company improvement, technique and transformation; and Amy Tenbrink as govt vice chairman and affiliate basic counsel of income and enterprise improvement.