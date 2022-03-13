Donnarumma broke the silence after PSG’s elimination: “The last two days have not been easy”

Donnarumma was targeted as one of those responsible for the elimination of PSG (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

The last hours of Gianluigi Donnarumma have been a martyrdom. After the defeat of Paris Saint Germain against Real Madrid for the round of 16 of the Champions League, the Italian goalkeeper was pointed out as one of the main responsible for the elimination. His false start on the play that ended up being Karim Benzema’s partial equalizer caused the historic comeback for the Spaniards, who twisted history at the Santiago Bernabéu and postponed the dream of the Parisians.

The thing for the 23-year-old goalkeeper continued after 90 minutes, as Some European media spoke of a strong argument and attempted aggression against Neymar in the locker room Casablanca visitor. It was the Brazilian himself who denied the brawl by publishing a private conversation with Tooth. “Hello, Nei. I’m sorry about yesterday, this news is unacceptable.”Donnarumma wrote to him, attaching the link to the alleged fake news. Neymar unloaded: “I hate coming here and talking about news… But this from the previous post is a lie. There was no fight inside the locker room! Incompetent journalists who want to promote themselves, try the next one, ok?

Now, it was Donnarumma’s turn to make a mea culpa and transmit his views on the networks: “The elimination of the Champions was a hard blow. The last two days have not been easy but it is precisely from these moments of difficulty that we came out stronger. Now we have to think about the present, about winning Ligue 1, giving everything as I’ve always done for this shirt, for this club and for our fans. Let’s start over together! Allez Paris”.

Gigi Donnarumma’s message on social media

Donnarumma has no time for regrets. Mauricio Pochettino’s team will seek to secure the title in Ligue 1 (they are leaders and are 13 points ahead of their escort Nice, when they have played 27 games) and the first test of the final stretch will be this Sunday, when they receive to bottom Bordeaux in Princes Park. While there is talk of a deep cleaning in PSG in the next market, the French intend to recover the title of champion in their country.

But the Italian goalkeeper also has one eye on his national team: the Azure It will face Macedonia on Thursday, March 24 for a place in the decisive playoff for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. If it wins, it will define its ticket with the winner of the key that will face Portugal and Turkey. The last champion of the European Championship was second behind Switzerland in the group stage and now has a winding road being the protagonist of the World Cup playoffs. Donnarumma was a substitute for Gianluigi Buffon in the Russia 2018 playoff that ended 0-1 on aggregate against Sweden and he does not want another frustration with his national team’s tracksuit.

