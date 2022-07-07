Donnarumma or Navas? Galtier made his first difficult decision at PSG

PSG’s new coach Christophe Galtierseems to have made one of the decisions that was most questioned Mauricio Pochettino during his last season in Paris, after the French newspaper The Team will report on your choice of who will be the team’s starting goalkeeper.

The 55-year-old coach would have chosen as first goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarummaso the club has already started looking for a way out for its other star goalkeeper, the Costa Rican Keylor Navas.

The medium in question explained that the new technical management, including the external soccer advisor, the Portuguese Luis Campos (who acts as informal sports director), considers the Italian the bet for the futuredue to his 23 years, while Navas will be 36 in December.

The former Milan landed in the French capital a year ago as a market opportunityafter arriving as a free agent at the end of his contract with the Red-black.

Donnarumma will be PSG’s starting goalkeeper (Reuters)

During the first season of coexistence, the former coach from Rosario alternated between the two, without giving the impression that there was a clear headline. Navas played 26 matches holder by 23 of Donnarumma. Despite the fact that both world-class goalkeepers have had no problems living together, their rivalry has been noticed.

Last Tuesday, in his presentation press conference, Galtierinstead, clearly showed sor preference for having a defined starting goalkeeper, although “the number two can become one depending on their performance. I’ve always worked like this because I think it’s easier,” he explained.

Now, the French club considers that Gigio must be your reference goalkeepereven though must improve in some facets of the game, as in taking risks. The clearest example was his loss of the ball against Benzema on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu, which led to Real Madrid’s first goal in the 3-1 comeback that helped the Spanish team advance to the quarterfinals of the last Champions League League.

Keylor Navas will have to look for a new team (Reuters)

The problem that PSG now has with Navas will be look for a buyersince at tico are left two years of a juicy contract (12 million gross per season) and that last May he declared that he and his family were very well in Paris and that he did not want to move. It is a token, added to a transfer that is calculated in about €10 million, that are not available to many teams.

On the other hand, The Team also reported that PSG will not stop their starting central defender Presnel Kimpembe if you receive an economic offer that suits both parties.

The French international, 26, who has been at the club since he was 10, could be Chelsea object of interestwho comes from losing Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) and Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) as free agents, and who is trained by a former Parisian coach, the German Thomas Tuchel.

Along these lines, PSG has been negotiating the signing of the Slovak central defender for some time Milan Skriniarbut the high demands of his current club, Milan, are holding back the operation.

