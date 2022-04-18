Donnarumma’s new blooper that allowed Olympique de Marseille’s goal against PSG in the French classic

The goalkeeper failed at the exit of a corner

Although the PSG failed to give continuity to a game identity throughout the season, the break in the campaign resulted in the elimination against Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League. There, he dominated the merengue team for three of the four times, but after an error of Gianluigi DonnarummaBenzema woke up and the dream of the Parisians to lift the Orejona vanished.

Consequently, the criticism of the public focused on the great figures (Messi-Neymar) and on the aforementioned goalkeeper of the Italian team. Well, in the Parc des Princes, in a new edition of the French classic, Gigi once again fell into a transcendent blooper. His poor start led to a partial 1-1 during the first half of the game against Olympique de Marseille.

The misfortune happened 31 minutes into the initial stage, when the Parisian team won 1-0, thanks to Neymar’s goal. Coming out of a corner, Donnarumma tried to clear with his fists in the small area, but in front of the crowd around him he failed the set. The ball floated and Duje Caleta-Car pushed it into the net on the line, to unleash the celebration of his teammates.

In the context of a duel in which the team led by Jorge Sampaoli had more of the ball, and Pochettino’s team hurt in each replica with the Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trident, which is increasingly better understood, Marseille found equality with an unforeseen situation.

Donnarumma’s new error occurs while the owner of the team’s goal remains unresolved, given the rotation that the coach proposed throughout the season with the Costa Rican Keylor Navas. The great incentive in the campaign for PSG could be the Ligue 1 title, and the match against Marseille, their escort, appears to be decisive in the final stretch of the fixture.

