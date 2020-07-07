Donnie Yen Lauds Hong Kong’s Return to China, Preps “Sleeping Canines” – Variety

Hong Kong “Mulan” star Donnie Yen this week reiterated his political loyalty to mainland China as he teased work on the upcoming theatrical adaptation of fashionable online game “Sleeping Canines” and introduced “Golden Empire,” a brand new China-backed crime thriller.

His hometown is presently roiling underneath the affect of a controversial new nationwide safety legislation imposed by Beijing that strips Hong Kong of lots of its former freedoms, which got here into impact July 1 — the anniversary of Britain’s handover of the territory to China. Ten individuals protesting its stipulations have been arrested inside 24 hours of its enactment, together with a 15-year-old lady.

The identical day, nevertheless, the “Ip Man” star feted by posting a celebratory message full with champagne bottle emoji to his Chinese language and western social media accounts. Below a video montage of himself tickling the ivories and shaking palms with Chinese language president Xi Jinping, he reminisced: “Recalling such memorable night time [sic] in 2017 the place I had the privilege to carried out [sic] with piano Mastro [sic] Lang Lang for Chairman Xi and spouse together with a number of hundred visitors who got here to watch the present and celebrated the night time!”

Feedback on his Instagram model of the submit have been “restricted,” and present solely constructive suggestions. However on his official Fb account, the submit was met with extra tooth by followers baffled by his “celebration” of what many have deemed a devastating event.

“He in all probability has 100 million causes. However certainly tragic seeing such [a] proficient individual like Donnie preventing for the individuals on set however unable to do the identical in actual life,” wrote one commenter.

Yen himself responded immediately, writing in English: “I’m preventing for the Chinese language individuals, which certainly for the longest time, [have] been undermined and disrespected, however worst abused.”

Yen is finest identified within the west for his flip in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” and performs Mulan’s mentor Commander Tung in Disney’s upcoming live-action model of “Mulan.”

However staying in Beijing’s good books is probably going key for Yen, 56, who lately is considered one of Asia’s most bankable stars thanks to the China market.

Final December’s “Ip Man 4” grossed $165 million in China, however simply $3.7 million in Hong Kong (and $Four million stateside), making the mainland far and away Yen’s most profitable fanbase.

He additionally just lately starred in “Enter the Fats Dragon,” a comedy backed by China’s Bona Movie Group that cancelled its deliberate Feb. 16 theatrical launch due to the coronavirus and moved immediately to streaming.

His subsequent challenge seems to be “Sleeping Canine,” an motion film adaptation of the favored 2012 online game of the identical identify developed by United Entrance Video games and printed by Sq. Enix.

Yen confirmed his participation within the movie over the weekend, posting a video of himself busting a number of warm-up strikes on the gymnasium and writing that he’s “aiming to make one other breakthrough film.” He’ll star as essential character Wei Shen, an undercover police officer who infiltrates the Hong Kong triads. “I’m excited to begin making ready for the subsequent problem,” he stated.

First introduced in 2017, the challenge can be produced by Neal Moritz’s Authentic Movie (“Quick and Livid”) and DJ2 Leisure and is listed as presently in pre-production, although neither firm replied to Variety’s request for remark by press time.

Yen may also star in and co-produce a brand new crime thriller known as “Golden Empire,” a couple of drug lord needed by authorities in each the U.S. and Mexico. It will likely be backed by China’s Starlight Media and SA Inc., with Starlight’s CEO Peter Luo additionally producing.