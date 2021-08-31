Donnie Yen talks about John Wick 4 and praises Keanu Reeves: “It is nice, it is greater than I bargained for”

Donnie Yen used to be one of the most ultimate actors to enroll in the solid of John Wick 4. He’s an actor well-known for starring in martial arts motion pictures like Iron Monkey and Ip Guy. As well as, he has labored on such notable motion pictures as Rogue One: A Superstar Wars Tale, Mulan, and XXX: Go back of Xander Cage. The actor, choreographer and martial artist is aware of “one thing” about fights in films.

In a brand new fresh interview with Collinder (by means of ComicBook), Yen has praised the John Wick franchise and its director (Chad Stahelski), noting that this paintings is being the most productive and probably the most a laugh than any of the opposite Hollywood initiatives by which he has participated.

“I’ve to take this chance to specific my utmost appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) y Keanu (Reeves). They’re beautiful males, gents, they’ve nice hearts. Keanu has a just right soul, he is a superb guy. Chad could also be an excellent guy, very an expert. Other folks bring to mind him as a super motion man, it is not simply that, he understands films. […] I am having a greater time operating with them in this film, greater than any of my earlier Hollywood films, so I sought after to specific my thank you.“.

Yen persisted to reward Keanu Reeves: “It is nice, it is greater than I bargained for. He is the fellow, he does the entirety himself. He has installed hours, he has labored and he can do it. It isn’t any shaggy dog story. I’ve that admire for him and he is a really perfect man to hang around with and paintings with.“.

Along with Reeves and Yen, the solid of John Wick: Bankruptcy 4 comprises Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Invoice Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown (Highlander) and Rina Sawayama, a pop singer who will debut within the cinema.

John Wick 4 is scheduled to premiere on Might 27, 2022.