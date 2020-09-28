Donnie Yen’s ‘The Father’ Scores International Deals at Toronto Market

Stuart Ford’s AGC International has closed a number of international territories on “The Father,” starring Donnie Yen (the “Ip Man” franchise, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), directed by Tommy Wirkola (“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”)

Deals closed at the digital Toronto market embrace with Leonine in Germany and Switzerland; Metropolitan in France; DeAPlaneta in Spain; Nordisk in Scandinavia; Rialto Distribution & Vertigo Releasing in Australia & New Zealand; Signature Leisure within the U.Okay. and Eire; Paradise/MGN in CIS and Baltics; Simply Media Group in Benelux; First Run in South Korea; Relay Movement in Taiwan; Italia Movies in Greece, India, the Center East and Turkey; Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand; GSC in Malaysia; HBO Asia for pan-Asian pay TV; Clover Movies in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam; Lusomundo in Portugal; United King in Israel; and ATM Movies within the West Indies.

“The Father” is a fast-paced ode to the motion motion pictures of the Nineteen Eighties. The forged additionally consists of Alec Baldwin “(Mission Inconceivable: Fallout”) and Frank Grillo (“The Purge” franchise). Arthur Sarkissian (“The Foreigner”), Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Highway (the “John Wick” franchise), John Schramm and Yen will produce from a script by P.G. Cuschieri (“Lower Throat Metropolis”).

Principal pictures will get underway in early 2021.

Negotiations are ongoing for the remaining unsold territories. CAA Media Finance is dealing with U.S. distribution rights.

AGC Studios’ slate consists of Ron Howard’s untitled Lang Lang undertaking, Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” Doug Liman’s “Lockdown,” Rowan Athale’s “Little America,” and Pierre Morel’s “The Blacksmith.”

The studio’s tv division, AGC Tv, is in manufacturing on the second season of sci-fi tv sequence “Struggle of the Worlds,” starring Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones, which premiered on Epix earlier this 12 months.

AGC International is the worldwide gross sales and distribution arm of unbiased content material studio AGC Studios.