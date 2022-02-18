Donovan Carrillo stole the hearts of fans in Beijing: “He is so handsome, passionate and youthful”

Donovan Carrillo raised the name of Mexico by qualifying for the final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Donovan Carrillo was one of the most applauded athletes throughout the Winter Olympics, and although he did not win a medal, he won the recognition and respect of the sports community, fans, journalists, and a long etcetera, situation which only motivated him to work harder for the next sporting event.

Recall that Donovan Carrillo ended his participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with a historic performance. With 218.13 units he set a new record for his personal best.

His success was such that all Mexicans joined in one voice to give him their support, but it did not stop there, because internationally he became one of the most important symbols of the competition.

The name of the Mexican skater quickly positioned itself among the most recurrent internet searches on the night of February 9, when he concluded his routine set to music by Perhaps, Sway, Maria and Dance.

Donovan Carrillo had a historic participation for a Mexican REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

And through social networks, users from China they made it clear that Donovan Carrillo stole their hearts with his stylehis commitment, his way of showing the art he dominates, in addition to his gallantry.

This was recorded in the compilation made by Facebook user Gaby Xwgd, as various accounts from the country where the Winter Olympics took place wrote compliments to Carrillo’s physical appearance.

Some of the most prominent comments were:

“He is so handsome, passionate and youthful. Woo Woo”; “I mean, donovan’s chain of faces is absolutely perfect here in the finale”; “He’s so cute”; “Do you have Instagram? I really want to follow it”; “He is very cute and has a big butt”; “I really like his enthusiastic and unbridled style.”

“He was a very attractive player and he was the most memorable player in this tournament. Since it’s the Olympics, I want light to be shed in this way on everyone beyond the athletes who won medals,” user @rosenengelleyna remarked.

Donovan Carrillo stole the hearts of fans in Beijing (Photo: Facebook / @Gaby Xwgd)

The Mexican figure skater, Donovan Carrillo, made his debut on the Olympic tracks inside the Indoor Stadium of the Chinese Capital. There, the 22-year-old athlete managed to obtain a score of 79.69, enough to qualify for the final and position himself in third place for a long time.

For the occasion, Donovan used the themes of Fleetwood Mac and Carlos Santana, Black Magic Woman and Shake It. For the final, Carrillo used a song by Carlos Rivera with Daniel Boaventura from the song Perhaps, perhaps, perhapsone of the many adaptations to the original Maybewritten in 1947 by the Cuban Osvaldo Farrés.

For being a long-winded demonstration, the Mexican mixed this with two more songs, the first performed by Ricky Martin, Mariaand the second Dean Martin, Swaythe latter originally written by the Mexicans Luis Demetrio and Pablo Beltrán in 1953.

Donovan Carrillo broke his personal best and made big impressions in the sports community REUTERS/Toby Melville

In the final, the Mexican put Latin rhythm to the first block of competitors and got a score of 138.44 unitsso it was located in the temporary fourth placein the absence of 18 more skaters.

Donovan had a fall during his routine and had a couple of jumps nullified for touching the ice with his hands after the jump, so he was unable to offer the best version of his program, however, he retired from the rink as one of the best 22 skaters of the world.

