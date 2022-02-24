Donovan Carrillo: the moment that brought him a nomination after Beijing 2022

Donovan Carrillo was nominated by the ISU for the Most Memorable Moment at Beijing 2022 (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS)

Although he did not manage to be decorated with any of the three medals in the Figure Skating competition, after making his first intervention in the Winter Olympics, Donovan Carrillo continues to receive acknowledgments and nominations. The most recent came from the International Figure Skating Union (ISU), an organization that considered it in the “Most Memorable Moment” category during the competition held in Beijing 2022.

Through its verified Twitter account, the ISU highlighted the trajectory and achievement of the athlete from Jalisco by qualifying for the highest winter sports competition. “Your country’s first Olympic figure skater in 30 years! He has shown hard work and national pride at its finest.”reads the account of the federation.

Carrillo Suazo was considered in the final list due to the merit that implied his presence at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. By registering his name in the list of 30 competitors who exhibited their best routines in the short program, the native of Zapopan, Jalisco, also ended a long absence of Mexican skaters extended throughout 30 years. And it is that the last record was Ricardo Olavarrieta and Mayda Navarro in Albertville 1992.

In his first appearance at the Olympic Games, he also became the Aztec pioneer to qualify for a final (Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/REUTERS)

However, his arguments to be nominated did not end there. At the end of the short program, after consolidate your best score in this modality, he finished in position number 19 and became the first Mexican to qualify for a final in any discipline included in the winter Olympic program. In addition to the fact that she got it in her first participation.

Once installed in the stellar competition, he was part of the first group of skaters that toured the ice of the Indoor Stadium of the Capital. After having moved to the rhythm of “Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps” “Sway” and “Maria”, he managed to establish a new high score recordthis time during a free program when the judges awarded him 218.13 units.

Although at the end of the competition he finished in position 22 out of 24, the the only Latin American on the program It took the recognition of the fans and members of the guild. In addition, the ISU highlighted relevant aspects in its preparation for the Olympic Games. Unlike other participants, Donovan Carrillo did not have the same resources to train.

Carrillo Suazo was one of the two national flag bearers at Beijing 2022 (Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP)

At nomination videothe ISU clarified that in Mexico there are no tracks with the necessary dimensions for an Olympic competition, so he had to share the ice with hockey players. He too had to leave his hometown when the circuit he trained at had to close.

With this, Carrillo will have to compete against other athletes such as Anna Shcherbakova, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, Nathan Chen, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who won the gold medal in their categories, as well as the Japanese skater Yuzuru Hanyu, who managed to execute a quadruple axel for the first time in an Olympic Games final.

Voting is now open so that figure skating fans can choose the athlete or couple worthy of being decorated in the category of “Most Memorable Moment”. To vote in favor of the Mexican figure skater, interested persons must choose him as their favorite athlete on the official ISU website, continue with the instructions indicated on the screen and enter the corresponding data. In addition, voters will participate by a couple of tickets to any competition organized by the federation in the 2022-23 or 2023-24 seasons.

